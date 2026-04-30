Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3m

About 6 in 10 say they try to avoid Trump news: Survey https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5856032-americans-avoid-trump-news/

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Anthony Tasker's avatar
Anthony Tasker
1m

Ok you win ... Let's get Kemala in there before it's too late

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