I love me my Trump, boy do I admire Trump & support him from 2015 to be POTUS, felt he was destined for Rushmore early 2020 before PCR fraud COVID was dropped on him; but he FUCKED up bad bad; POTUS
Trump IMO is/was the best option but falling for the COVID fake non-pandemic, approving OWS lockdowns & Malone mRNA deadly vaccine, the Epstein pedophile cover-up, the ICE shooting disaster & Iran
war, the failed Iran war, I mean, these 4 will define POTUS Trump for decades especially the Iran war for it was a bombing of Iran with no attack by them and with our intel agencies saying just before the bombing, that Iran had no nuclear weapons and posed no imminent threat of attack etc. to USA.
We do not want to see this photo again, we do not want our troops killed in this Iran war, not for this, the sacrifice is not worth it, this is not our war! Not our fever to sweat for! They are using our shoulders to fire their gun! Stop!
Boy I love Trump, I have defended him and still today, in all them pedophilia and sex assault assertions and charges and smears and slander too, yet I have to say he fucked up big time, here, bad bad bad with this Iran war…this will go down as the greatest disaster of a military decision ever made, by the USA or anyone, that we can bomb a nation who did not attack us….and kill innocent people too and get our precious soldiers killed….the greatest foreign policy blunder, action, policy….EVER! and one can see he Trump, is trapped and does not know what to do as our soldiers play shuffle board on warship decks in the Gulf…
how could this great POTUS Trump fuck up so royally? I mean, this cannot be matched, no matter how far you go back, that our sailors are taking sun tan in the Persian Gulf as no one knows what to do…
Can someone respect that someone won and someone lost, and let us get on with it, the repairing etc.
Iran did that soon as Hegseth said they were obliterated…look at that precision strike at our base in Kuwait, knocking out eyes and ears…rendering them inoperable…
I fear Iran is sucking USA in, entrapping us, baiting us…Trump is falling for it…please do not Mr. President! They are asking us to come, to attack again…do not fall for it.
It is one thing to appoint a dry-drunk in a senior role and hopes he does not come into the meetings drunk, but it is a whole next level when he is so damn stupid and inept as Hegseth is…drunk and stupid all at once…a 12 year old boy scout can prosecute this war more optimally….if it were a legitimate war…gggeeezzzeeeee….
I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:
First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:
‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.
Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.
Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.
Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’
If USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.
I am totally against what USA did here with Israel. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides
My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as
1)the Iranian brutal regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners
2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact
3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)
4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and
5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…
My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuk):
1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard FBI head Kash Patel) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war
2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was
3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran
4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats
5)bring all precious US troops home now
6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for healing to begin
7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other
8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.
9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)
10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA…China, Russia and USA to inspect…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs.
11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 years as a bargaining tool
12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East for good
13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.
14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc.
15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever.
16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.
These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?
Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
About 6 in 10 say they try to avoid Trump news: Survey https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5856032-americans-avoid-trump-news/
Ok you win ... Let's get Kemala in there before it's too late