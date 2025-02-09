I love what Musk is doing if he can save us tax money and we shut down criminal agencies & BURN DC down and salt the earth, make it wilderness where they stood! But was his STARLINK-Ukraine contracts
being examined? By some agency of USAID? Is there fire to this smoke? "USAID, Was Investigating Starlink’s Contracts in Ukraine; agency was in the midst of a probe into the billionaire's equipment..."
Elon Musk's Enemy, USAID, Was Investigating Starlink's Contracts in Ukraine
Worth a peek, don’t you think? Or is this a drive-by hit piece? I want Musk to burn it all down, take DC down to the studs, close many agencies if he has that power, though I know that these things need congress hands on it, but I want to know if his poke at USAID shut down that inquiry into his doings too. Could someone take a peek?
Funny issue is that all that stolen money under scrutiny by DOG or I meant DOLCE or I meant DOGE (this damn arthritic finger again) is approved and allowed by the very same congress, ha ha ha, it’s one putrid mess, our US congress and senate is comprised of a band of high-crime bandits. Kleptocrats. Kakistocracy.
Note, ‘USAID has a long, controversial history and has often been accused by foreign governments of being a front for the CIA. While the agency dispenses aid to foreign countries, it has often been entangled in scandals.’
Paul, I won't be watching the Stupor Bowl, but I heard that Elon spent 40 Million to buy five commercials during it, supposedly to expose all the corruption he has so far uncovered with DOGE. This is brilliant, the facts cannot be ignored or whitewashed by the fake media.
Truly, the Second American Revolution is in full swing now.
One tyrant is replacing another. And you all are following it. hook, line, and sinker.