Elon Musk's Enemy, USAID, Was Investigating Starlink's Contracts in Ukraine

Worth a peek, don’t you think? Or is this a drive-by hit piece? I want Musk to burn it all down, take DC down to the studs, close many agencies if he has that power, though I know that these things need congress hands on it, but I want to know if his poke at USAID shut down that inquiry into his doings too. Could someone take a peek?

Funny issue is that all that stolen money under scrutiny by DOG or I meant DOLCE or I meant DOGE (this damn arthritic finger again) is approved and allowed by the very same congress, ha ha ha, it’s one putrid mess, our US congress and senate is comprised of a band of high-crime bandits. Kleptocrats. Kakistocracy.

Note, ‘USAID has a long, controversial history and has often been accused by foreign governments of being a front for the CIA. While the agency dispenses aid to foreign countries, it has often been entangled in scandals.’