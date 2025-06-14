Why is Tucker anti-Israel?

‘Earlier in the day, Carlson criticized President Donald Trump for expressing his support for Israel’s bombing of the Iranian military and targeting the country’s nuclear program.

Tucker Carlson has turned on President Donald Trump by accusing him of being “complicit” in Israel’s attacks on Iran.

The former Fox News host and MAGA figurehead rebuked Trump and the administration in his newsletter titled: “This Could Be the Final Newsletter Before All-Out War.”

“Despite being complicit in the act of war, the president hopes last night’s events will help his ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran,” Carlson wrote.’

Tucker turns on Trump: Ex-Fox New’s host blasts ‘complicit’ president for backing Israel after attacks on Iran

The MAGA star waded in after Israel and Iran traded missile strikes

As missiles rained down on Tel Aviv Friday, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at his old colleagues, accusing them of pushing the United States toward war with Iran in a fiery social media post. The comments came hours after Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israel on Friday. A day earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces killed Iranian military leaders and targeted the country’s nuclear program. U.S. officials said Friday that American military personnel assisted in intercepting incoming Iranian missiles aimed at Israeli civilians. As conservatives argued about potential US involvement, Carlson blasted Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, and network founder Rupert Murdoch. “The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians,” Carlson began. “The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers.” He concluded: Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran. On that list: Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson. At some point they will all have to answer for this, but you should know their names now.

