I predict POTUS Trump will soon fire Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, he has been a disaster & when he talks in interviews he evidences he is an idiot as to commerce & trade, I know little yet
know more than this ding-a-ling...and when he cut off the salaries to the families of Cantor employees in World Trade Center back at 9/11, I switched off from him & his fake tears. Fire him daddy!
Moreover, daddy T does not like anyone upstaging him and Howard did not get the memo, that there is ONLY one POTUS Trump…soon Muck or I meant Musk will get the memo, actually, he already getting the boot…look carefully. Listen softly.
Howard will get the axe. He will take the fall for the tariff fiasco.
‘More than half of the respondents in a recent survey say they disapprove of President Trump’s handle on the economy.
The CNN poll, released Wednesday, found that 56 percent of respondents disapprove of the way Trump has handled the economy since returning to office’.
56 percent disapprove of Trump handling of economy: Survey
