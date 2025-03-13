Moreover, daddy T does not like anyone upstaging him and Howard did not get the memo, that there is ONLY one POTUS Trump…soon Muck or I meant Musk will get the memo, actually, he already getting the boot…look carefully. Listen softly.

Howard will get the axe. He will take the fall for the tariff fiasco.

‘More than half of the respondents in a recent survey say they disapprove of President Trump’s handle on the economy.

The CNN poll, released Wednesday, found that 56 percent of respondents disapprove of the way Trump has handled the economy since returning to office’.

56 percent disapprove of Trump handling of economy: Survey