Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 10

it is why we elected him...ha

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Jorge Fernandez
Oct 10Edited

These clips demonstrate, leaving no doubt, that our country is run by a gang of psychopath monsters who do not give a damn about 'we the people'. Therefore, never wonder why things are so bad and getting progressively worse. The answer is staring you in the face every single day.

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