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Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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it is why we elected him...ha
These clips demonstrate, leaving no doubt, that our country is run by a gang of psychopath monsters who do not give a damn about 'we the people'. Therefore, never wonder why things are so bad and getting progressively worse. The answer is staring you in the face every single day.