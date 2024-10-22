from directly engaging Americans as a domestic police force”…

Yet the US government under the current Harris et al. administration appears to be activating whereby US military can use deadly force on US citizens in the USA? Implications are horrendous.

We have POSSE COMITATUS doctrine in America whereby US military cannot be used against civil population etc. and ensured by POSSE COMITATUS (see below); Ron Paul says US DoD just approved breach of PC (substack.com)

2nd Smartest substack begins here:

DoD Directive 5240.01: Illegitimate Federal Agency Preparing to Wage Kinetic War Against Americans (substack.com)

Excellent piece by 2nd (please support 2nd):

The very same criminal Federal agency that was behind the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and holds patents for the slow kill bioweapon C19 “vaccines” is now gearing up to deploy military police forces against We the People. These unconstitutional powers were granted to the Department of “Defense” (DoD) in an essentially surreptitious bill that Americans were not expected to notice: DoD Directive 5240.01 is yet another example of color of law — think: “Patriot” Act and the never-ending states of “emergency” as perpetrated by the various three letter agencies and their globalist partners-in-crime — allowing the captured and illegitimate Federal government to further subvert the constitution that it desperately wants to completely eradicate by stripping all rights and freedoms from those it pretends to serve.

So what is left now is to activate the BLM and Antifa useful idiots along with the various sleeper cell terror groups that infiltrated America alongside the hordes of illegals as a result of the Harris-Biden regime’s Cloward-Piven open border policies. According to the Posse Comitatus Act, 18 U.S. Code § 1385, the military is expressly prohibited from directly engaging Americans as a domestic police force: “Whoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, or the Space Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.” In other words, military interference in civilian affairs is a threat to both the Constitutional Republic and personal liberty, which is precisely why DoD Directive 5240.01 was snuck in right before the elections in order to undermine the Posse Comitatus Act, and, ultimately, to further undermine We the People. Of course, if vast numbers of illegal aliens are so intermingled with Americans, then it is that much easier for the military to police all of America.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)