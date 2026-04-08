is terribly wrong and POTUS Trump must stand up and get it to end…why do this? they are going to push the Middle East to a point of no return!

I feel hurt for my nation…wounded terribly and it ain’t over yet. Let’s see if the boys could make a deal to end this.

But make no mistake, Iran has defeated Israel and USA…where we stand today, if you put all on the table, Iran is in the driver’s seat. And incredibly, Iran did not attack the USA. And the failure of POTUS Trump to go to congress has made things far worse for he wears this alone!

Shockingly, Iran showed us devastatingly, that the STEALTH technology from Lockheed is not all that e.g. our ‘invisible’ stealth F-35 was hit by Iran, how in the world did that happen? reports too of the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford (the most advanced military machine in the world, impenetrable) was actually attacked by Iran and hit somehow, now it is out of commission for at least one year limping to Europe…how come? it is the tax-payer on the hook for these things and it seems maybe people made big crooked money on sub-optimal equipment sold as gold-standard…, Iran showed us the limitations of the F-35 and its stealth, and that it can be breached and they did breach it, as well as breaching other military jet fighters, that was a catastrophic failure and congress must investigate Lockheed and this stealth system NOW!

Iran has destroyed many of our planes etc. and can hit them, Iran has devastated many of the US military bases in the Middle East…terrible hits, how come? those were to be able to defend themselves??? and so this disastrous excursion as POTUS Trump called it, was a complete failure, clusterfuck of one and Iran has showed us weaknesses we did not know we had and did not want to ever know…now China and Russia knows and they have gained…and we are weakened…that a seemingly rag-tag Iranian military as we would have liked to think, can rag-doll and hit US and Israel at will now, with punishing hits into Tel Aviv.

I see it as this 2 week break is more of a breather for us than for Iran.

America is badly weakened by this madness, badly, sadly, for this is the greatest nation, leader, but now pegged down, and we told POTUS Trump not to do it and to pull back. We need you POTUS Trump to put American back to where it stood, please do this! At the top!

I do not know how we could fix the stain on our military…

We said do not do this and to pull back. He Trump now needs to take this cease fire anyhow Iran will give it for this is Iran’s show now, it is they who are calling the shots e.g. as to Hormuz etc., they effectively control 20 to 30% of the world’s oil passage…and we know it….they are running this, and find an exit ramp, declare your version of victory and pull our troops out, bring them home safely and congress needs to act to pass law to curtail any future POTUS from fucking around with our military and taking them on joy rides. This was a joy ride. Led by the likes of drunkard whiskey Pete sexual predator. No POTUS, not this one or any other, must take our military into battle if they have no idea what they are doing, have not consulted congress, do not know what the objectives are and the outcomes…we got across time about 10 different reasons for the bombing. Imagine that. We were and are in quicksand and being sucked into Vietnam 3.0…a failure here.

Please wrap this up and formerly pull out of this POTUS Trump…Iran we have witnessed, alarmingly, has been toying with you. We took the greatest military and rag-dolled it. We did not ever want to see this. We saw. We are stunned.

End it, bring our troops home. Leave Iran and its oil, does not belong to you or America, does not belong to us, we have our own, let the Persian people handle their sick twisted regime and governments, not our concern. They did not attack us. Let them do what they need to do but leave.

Today, the entire world is upside down because of this bombing that had no purpose for us doing this.

I love you POTUS Trump, I still want you on Rushmore, I admire you, I want you to love a long life full of success, I want you to succeed, but here you failed catastrophically, like with the COVID devastating response and the deadly lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, with the cover up of Epstein pedophilia via the FBI and AG who do not seem to listen to your directives, a complete embarrassing failure. This military mission. Do not place our precious troops and this the greatest nation, USA, in harms way anymore. End it!

‘The ceasefire in Iran has reinforced views among both adversaries and the NATO alliance that President Donald Trump’s campaign against the Tehran regime marks a strategic setback, bolstering China and Russia while squandering American strengths, according to people familiar with the thinking across capitals in Europe and the Middle East.’ https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-s-iran-war-leaves-the-us-looking-weakened-to-adversaries/ar-AA20oGEQ

‘DAN HODGES: Iran has won and Donald Trump has lost. His war has only emboldened the regime and a new generation of radicals, terrorists and sympathisers. And that only scratches the surface of what’s to come...’

then we have this…and allows you to flex your mind as to what is really going on…