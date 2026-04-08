Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
7m

Berenson agrees, Iran won: 'https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/on-the-ceasefire-and-why-unfortunately?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=363080&post_id=193565638&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=l7pj5&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
17m

we took the greatest mightiest military in the world, our brave men and women, and weakened them, soiled them, embarrassed them...no purpose for this, no reason, no end game, nothing, but you went and used it because you could and now look...what at the situation, we have lost 15 soldiers and some say its a lie that the true deaths covered up, we lost so much planes billions of dollars, we know the air craft carrier can be hit, we know the stealth F-35 has a breach...the F-15, the E-3 is gone, Iran was hitting down C-130s easily now, and we are no where ahead, in fact, we got bitch slapped by a 3rd rate military or so we thought 3rd rate. we got schlonged here and for no reason, we did not need to do this...we touched something in a way we should not have and now we damaged ourselves...like a hari kari

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture