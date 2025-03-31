by Wayne Allyn Root

By Wayne Allyn Root

Remember the movie “City Slickers?”

Billy Crystal asked for the secret to life. Jack Palance said, “One Thing.”

President Trump is the G.O.A.T. (the greatest of all-time). His first two months have been a work of art. My fans love him. But one thing is missing. One thing that matters above all else…’

The arrests of people in the prior Trump administration and Biden’s. Who did wrong.

‘That is what gives me my edge. I understand exactly what the American people are thinking, feeling and experiencing. Because I listen to the American people.

99% of politicians never read a single letter or email from their constituents. They get their advice from listening to fake news media and fake pollsters. Or they listen to donors, lawyers, lobbyists, economists and fellow DC politicians.

What a terrible mistake.

The American people are smart. Not book smart, or Harvard-degree-smart. But street smart. They see and feel exactly what’s going on with this country, culture and economy. Because they’re living it.

It pays to listen to the people like this.

The people who watch and listen to my shows remind me of my father David Root, a blue-collar butcher. He may not have had a college degree, but he was always right.

My fans are just like my dad- salt of the earth, middle class Americans. I value their opinions more than any Wall Street hedge fund manager, Silicon Valley CEO, powerful politician, or media mogul.

The American people are smarter than all of them.

So, what are all these thousands of emails I get from average middle class Americans telling me? Here goes…

They all love and appreciate President Trump. They believe he is the greatest president of our lifetime- maybe ever. They believe he is the only politician of their lifetimes on their side. They trust he really does want to make America great again.

They all agree the deck is stacked. It’s Trump against the Deep State, DC Swamp, political establishment, our own government, and pretty much the whole world.

My viewers and listeners love 99% of what Trump has done in his first two months as President (call it Trump 2.0).

But there is ONE THING Trump has not done yet that everyone wants to see happen…the one thing that they all believe needs to happen…the one thing that will make America great again.

The one thing I hear from almost everyone is…

They know the “resistance judges” desperate to block Trump’s agenda are dirty. They are on the payroll of either the Deep State, or our foreign enemies. Where are investigations? Where are the arrests?

They know the Democrat politicians and RINOS blocking Trump’s agenda are on the Deep State payroll. Where are the arrests?

Attorney General Pam Bondi just said on the Sunday morning shows that she will defund cities and states that block the mass deportation. But that’s not enough….

Where are the arrests of the politicians and government officials who are breaking the law, protecting the criminals, and blocking the deportations?

Alejandro Mayorkas was the guy who carried out the intentional destruction of America through the open border. So, why isn’t he under arrest?

They believe George Soros is a key figure behind all of this. They believe he is the guy funding the resistance. They believe he is funding this coup against Trump. They believe he was funding the open border. Soros’ Open Society Foundation offices were just raided in India. Why aren’t we raiding his offices in America? Where are the arrests?

They believe all roads lead to Obama. The American people know Biden’s presidency was really Obama’s third term. Obama was giving the orders. Obama ordered the weaponization of government and the spying on Trump. These are serious crimes. So, where are the arrests?

They all love what Elon Musk is doing with DOGE. He has uncovered the looting of America. It’s great he’s exposing all this theft, it’s great he’s clawing back the money, but…

Where are the arrests of all these corrupt government bureaucrats who stole the money?

We know the Biden Crime Family and Clinton Crime Family extorted and stole perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars. Where are the arrests?

We know the government censored and silenced conservatives- in conjunction with the media, social media and even Stanford University. Mark Zuckerberg confessed in writing. Where are the arrests?

They know Dr Fauci lied about everything involving Covid research and origins. They know he covered up deaths from the vaccine- and millions are dead or badly injured because of his lies and greed. Fauci committed “crimes against humanity.” Where are the arrests?

They know USAID was the CIA’s slush fund used to fund corruption, crime, media propaganda, and Democrat Party scams. Where are the arrests?

They know the Ukraine war was one big money laundering operation. Where are the arrests?

They know Kamala’s all-time record $1.3 billion campaign war chest was a scam. Most of that money came from illegal foreign donations. Where are the arrests?

They know that a climate change organization tied to Stacey Abrams, with $100 in revenues, was given $2 billion by the Biden administration. The money has been clawed back. But where are the arrests?

I could go on and on for hours.

My fans may not be Harvard educated, but they weren’t born yesterday. We all see the fraud, extortion, looting, bribery, treason, persecution and intentional destruction of America.

The question is, where are the arrests?’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)