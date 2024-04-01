I served POTUS Trump prior & what an honor & privilege it was, to my boss (s) too, a great man! I served & went to DC because of Trump's work but MAINLY because I wanted to give, to serve USA
I love America, I love Canada, but USA represents an 'idea' very different & I want to help save her! She deserves & is the last beacon of hope; so I will serve AGAIN; many don't know, I was unpaid to
while serving USA…the deepstate refused to pay me…I represented USA in highest level meetings and discourse as a Pandemic advisor UNPAID too…the US military stepped in at the end, told me they found a little money to fix the unfairness and did give me a couple months pay but I never got the back pay etc. The deepstate worked to frustrate me, to get me to leave DC, because I was initially an appointee of Trump et al. then became a federal employee with the military….the word was to get me to leave for I was hammering, punishing HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH, Fauci et al., Birx et al. from the inside…they hated me…though said I was with HHS….but it was ok, I was so delighted and privileged to serve America, its people…and will do it again. Americans are great people, and I mean those who love nation, not the filthy animals who are in America to hurt it, to harm it…not them and I don’t fuck around, there are people who should never be in USA and should and must be removed. Should be removed. Period.
If you love America, you be welcome, if not, get to fuck out! If you seek to hurt America, get to fuck out, go back to the hellhole, shithole filth you came from…get out!
I stand with Trump, MAGA, as IMO he is the best option.
I will ask POTUS Trump (and decision makers) to give Kennedy Jr. an important post for he wants to serve and I think Bobby is a good man, loves America…he is a leftist, no doubt, but so what, as long as he serves to benefit USA, he should be allowed service and used to help USA…even find an important role for Ms. Shanahan, his VP pick. She wants to serve, so yes, use her in a Trump administration.
MAGA!
And all you haters of 45, you will come around, you know inside he is the best option. America needs 45 now…
Thank you for your service, I appreciate it very much! I was pushed out of my position as I too worked to stop the shots. I think RFK, Jr is a good man and would be wonderful in a health position as he does fantastic speaking truth about the shots.
After Italian Prime Minister, Meloni, betrayed her campaign promises and supported the vax pass and the WHO Pandemic Treaty, don't trust ANY POLITICIAN covered by dominant media.
They hate Trump and RFK2, which is a good sign!
