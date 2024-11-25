Firstly, we want to see all related data, documents, evidence, research work, all, linked to the research and development, the safety, and efficacy and effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA gene vaccines. The following persons we must start with and people like Senator Ron Johnson may need to step in and help us…but we need the following people under oath, in separate hearings so no one would be there to support each other, we need them isolated in testimony, in front of judges, juries, courts to understand what they did, parts they played, what they knew especially as to safety and lack of safety of the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine…they are:

Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko, Tureci et al. and all similar to these people who were involved with the mRNA technology and mRNA gene vaccine.

RFK Jr. has to ensure (and get some whistle blower tribunals going) he visits, gets hearings on, and bring all involved in decisions to implement the deadly healthcare approach to our precious loved ones across COVID, the deadly medical response (COVID death protocol), denial of out-patient treatments, antibiotics etc…the medical system’s devastating treatment of our families, our loved ones, friends etc. included the death protocol (that failed to protect and help our loved ones) of:

1)isolation of our precious loved ones

2)fraud PCR over-cycled false-positive designation, cycled beyond 24 that detect viral dust, fragments etc.

3)pumping with toxic drugs

4)abuse of our loved ones in hospital and nursing home settings

5)dehydration of our elderly and hospitalized persons

6)malnourishment as our loved ones lay in their piss and feces and no one would touch, change, clean them, nurses and doctors leaving them isolated spiraling down

7)sedatives forced on our high-risk vulnerable persons (ketamines, propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, dia-morphine, lorazepam etc.)

8)denial of access of family and friends to see vulnerable sick loved ones who were laying in isolation and misery and these CEOs and medical doctors and nurses and administrators knew that loneliness and isolation and dislocation is one sure way to kill high-risk vulnerable elderly

9)refusal to allow alternative treatments when alternative repurposed therapeutics were known ‘safe’ and effective for their diseases and offered some POSSIBLE benefit (precautionary principle, even ‘right to try’ type of approach was denied)

10)DNR orders (do not resuscitate orders)

11)denial of needed antibiotics for likely bacterial pneumonia secondary

12)Remdesivir administration that below up kidneys and livers

13)intubation, use of excessive oxygen at times and was catastrophic

14)use of ventilator that we know killed most persons placed on ventilator; caused VAP, ventilator associated pneumonia etc.

15)denial of use of alternative therapeutics that could have offered help even when it was clear that the patient was moribund or going down…

