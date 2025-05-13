Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Marsh's avatar
William Marsh
1h

It’s now under the State Department review. The USAid was simply a slush fund for Congress. Nine-five percent of the money did not further US interests. I wouldn’t believe one thing Gates has to say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jerrold (Scooter) Pettus's avatar
Jerrold (Scooter) Pettus
1h

We are technically broke. We can’t afford any foreign aid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture