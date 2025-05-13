I stand on this with Bill Gates, the destruction of USAID by Musk was wrong how done; I said if 90% was deemed wasteful, then OK but do the right analysis department by department but US 'soft power'
has been critical; on the street, in many nations and there are and were places in USAID that did that work; many will be hurt & yes, USAID had lots of corruption & maybe illegality but you cut that
out and retain the portions that worked, and I know many from USAID who did real good work for children, women, abused women in many poorer nations, developing nations. I know, I saw, I dealt with that. We may pay the price one day for the loss of SOFT POWER and soft power was and is critical. Danger of China (belt and road) and Russia et al. slipping in to take the place of USA. Via soft power USA was able to gain entrance to places all over the globe it could not ordinarily. And gain confidence of the communities and elders etc. And be entrenched. I wanted USAID to be refined, re-tooled, good parts retained, and bad dysfunctional parts removed. Not pure removal. Musk knows about Tesla cars and trying to fly to Mars, not public health. His shilling for mRNA vaccines showed us this. He stepped out of his lane, and I am afraid may cause harms in the future. Time will tell.
It’s now under the State Department review. The USAid was simply a slush fund for Congress. Nine-five percent of the money did not further US interests. I wouldn’t believe one thing Gates has to say.
We are technically broke. We can’t afford any foreign aid.