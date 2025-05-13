out and retain the portions that worked, and I know many from USAID who did real good work for children, women, abused women in many poorer nations, developing nations. I know, I saw, I dealt with that. We may pay the price one day for the loss of SOFT POWER and soft power was and is critical. Danger of China (belt and road) and Russia et al. slipping in to take the place of USA. Via soft power USA was able to gain entrance to places all over the globe it could not ordinarily. And gain confidence of the communities and elders etc. And be entrenched. I wanted USAID to be refined, re-tooled, good parts retained, and bad dysfunctional parts removed. Not pure removal. Musk knows about Tesla cars and trying to fly to Mars, not public health. His shilling for mRNA vaccines showed us this. He stepped out of his lane, and I am afraid may cause harms in the future. Time will tell.