Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OnTheJump's avatar
OnTheJump
1h

S. Wiles is in charge ?

Does Trump know ? .....someone oughta tell him, 'cause he thinks HE'S in charge.

If RFK Jr is a good man (and I think he is), he takes it up directly with the one who supplies that 'gorilla glue' - and if he can't ? Well, then....we haven't yet mentioned the actual person (people?) holding the keys.

In which case, as you say - ain't nothing goin' nowhere. No changes will we see. Circling the drain are We The People.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
38m

If RFK Jr. is not willing to 'rock the boat' and flip over some tables, then he's not suited for that job and should resign to make room for someone who will do what's needed. NO, I cannot and will not support anyone who's not going to do what it takes. Why should I or anyone do so?

We've had more than enough excuses for not getting the job done. That's why we can't get off the path to Hell - because no one has the will and courage to do what needs to be done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture