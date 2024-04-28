The four (4) kits:

1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:

2)The Ultimate First Aid Emergency Kit:

3)Traveller’s Emergency kit:

4)CONTAGION KIT

TWC seeks to innovate and offer an alternative to the traditional allopathic medicine that has removed the patient as the core ingredient of the doctor, medical establishment, patient relationship. In stepping into the healthcare mix, TWC (and persons like McCullough, Risch, myself (Alexander), Pinsky, Thorp, Victory etc. have put a giant target on our backs as we try to help people everywhere who value freedom and building a better tomorrow for our children. The attacks are relentless most out of envy and small-mindedness and a destructive mentality. Yet we push on and hope that in some way we at TWC can work to improve lives, offer alternatives, offer good products that can be of utility, and offer education and information.

What does this mean, “to create a parallel economy”? Well, Foster Coulson, CEO, strives to focus on 3 pillars:

1) Health & Wellness

Who has felt like the medical system has failed them, over prescribed them, or flat-out lied to them? Do you legitimately trust just “any” doctor anymore? Do you trust you can get lifesaving drugs if you need them? Do you trust your natural supplements and products aren’t full of chemicals and pesticides? Or, do you like funding Big Pharma’s piggy bank, who use their profits from selling their addictive products to live lavish lifestyles? We’ve been kept in the perpetual state of sickness so that others may profit - and it’s time we break free.

2) Connection & Community

How many people feel alone right now? How do you find one another in today’s world when one’s values and their choices are more important then ever. Love is something we all deserve to have - and yet - I believe is harder than ever to find.

3) Communication & Free Speech

We are awake to the manipulation and narrative controls the press and media have been pushing on us. Many are putting their “Free Speech platforms” behind paywalls, but is that actually free speech? Should you have to pay for the news? And are these “free speech companies” caving to the censors at Big Tech? Who owns them? We recognize their faces, but in fact, most are owned by investor groups, banks, private equity, or governments: the very people who engage in 5th generation warfare…

Before pointing you to the 4 kits and literature, let me show some more of the team:

Now to the kits for you to consider for your medicine chest:

4 Emergency Medical Kits Every Family Needs to Have

In a recent Substack, I discussed seven great products from The Wellness Company (TWC). Today, in the interest of space, I want to focus on the "core four" that should be in every home. These potentially lifesaving products will help you confront any health issues that come your way — at home or on the road.



Travel Emergency Kit: Travel can be fun, but sometimes it brings unexpected health problems. This kit has everything you need to deal with common travel issues like upset stomach, skin problems, and even more serious conditions. It’s perfect for keeping your trip worry-free. Studies show that having immediate access to medications while traveling can significantly reduce the duration and severity of travel-related health issues (Smith et al., 2020).



First Aid Emergency Kit: Accidents can happen anywhere, so it's best to be prepared. This kit has everything you need to treat cuts, burns, and other injuries — quickly! It’s a must-have for every home and automobile. Research indicates that quick first-aid response can improve outcomes in domestic accidents (Jones et al., 2021).



Medical Emergency Kit: Sometimes, we face bigger health emergencies that need special care. This kit is designed for more serious problems like Lyme disease or bronchitis. Having this kit handy means you’re ready to handle many different health issues that might come up. A study by Lee and Nguyen (2019) highlights the effectiveness of early treatment for conditions like Lyme disease.



Contagion Emergency Kit: Illnesses like COVID-19 have shown us how important it is to be prepared for viruses and other illnesses — especially if Big Pharma gets involved. This kit includes treatments that help you manage and recover from contagious diseases. Clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of included medications in reducing the severity of symptoms from various viruses (Kim et al., 2022).

Each kit contains the medications and tools needed to help you and your family stay healthy and prepared for anything. Consider adding one or all of them to your medicine cabinet.



Let’s stay safe and healthy together with these awesome products from TWC!

The four (4) kits:

1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:

Don't get caught unprepared - keep a Medical Emergency Kit in your medicine cabinet!

Alexander News Network -Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Subscribed

Our prescription-only Medical Emergency Kit provides you with a strategic assortment of life-saving medications for ultimate peace of mind.

The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit provides broad-spectrum treatment options for a wide range of medical complications.

Face health emergencies with confidence and clarity, using our included Medical Emergency Guidebook.

· Anthrax

· Babesiosis

· Bacterial Vaginosis

· Bartonella

· Bite Wounds (human & animal)

· Bronchitis

· Chlamydia

· Clostridioides difficile

· Colitis

· COVID-19

· Diabetic foot infection

· Giardiasis

· Hookworm

· Lice

· Lyme Disease

· Nausea & Vomiting

· Pertussis

· Q-fever

· Pharyngitis

· Pinworms

· Plague (bioterror)

· Pneumonia

· Rickettsial Infections

· Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

· Scabies

· Sexually transmitted infections

· Shigellosis

· Sinusitis

· Skin & soft tissue Infection

· Strepthroat

· Tetanus

· Tonsillitis

· Traveler's Diarrhea

· Trichomoniasis

· Tularemia (bioterror)

· Typhus

· Urinary Tract Infection

· UVaginal Candidiasis (yeast infection)

· Viral Upper Respiratory Infection

2)The Ultimate First Aid Emergency Kit:

The Wellness Company First Aid Kit includes:

Prescriptions & OTC Medications:

· Amoxicillin-Clavulanate 875 mg/125 mg - (28)

· Mupirocin 2% ointment 22 g - (1)

· Triple Antibiotic ointment 0.5 g - (1)

· Silver sulfadiazine topical - (1)

· Acetylsalicylic acid 81 mg - (2)

· Acetaminophen 325 mg - (2)

· Ibuprofen 200 mg - (2)

· Lidocaine 4% patch - (1)

· Instant glucose powder packet 15 g - (4)

Medical Supplies:

· Topical iodine 10% solution wipe - (2)

· Scissors - (1)

· Tweezer - (1)



· Tegaderm bandages pack - (1)

· Gauze pads – 2x2 (2), 3x3 (1), 4x4 (1)

· Medical tape roll - (1)

· CPR face shield - (1)

· Nitrile gloves, medium - (4)

· Q tips 2-pack - (2)

· Instant ice compress - (1)

· Instant heat compress - (1)

· Styptic powder - (1)

· Ace wrap - (1)

· Eye wash bottle - (1)

· Finger splint - (1)

· Tourniquet - (1)

· First Aid Kit Guidebook (1) Educational resource developed by our Chief Medical Board for safe emergency use.

3)Traveller’s Emergency kit:

The Wellness Company Travel Emergency Kit includes:

Prescriptions & OTC Medications:

· Cephalexin 500 mg - (15)

· Ciprofloxacin 500 mg - (10)

· Ondansetron 4 mg tablets - (6)

· Scopolamine 1 mg/3 days transdermal patch - (1)

· Mupirocin 2% ointment 22 g - (1)

· Triamcinolone 0.025% cream 15 g – (1)

· Diphenhydramine 25 mg - (24)

· Dimenhydrinate 50 mg - (2)

· Bisacodyl 5 mg - (25)

· Loperamide 4 mg - (12)

· Melatonin 3 mg (10)

· Docusate sodium 100 mg (25)

· Calcium carbonate 420 mg (10)

Our Travel Emergency Kit treats a wide range of medical complications.

· Allergic dermatitis

· Allergic reactions

· Heartburn relief

· Anthrax

· Atopic dermatitis

· Sinus infections

· Strep throat

· Bite wounds

· Cholera

· Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

· Contact dermatitis

· Constipation

· Diarrhea

· Erysipelas

· Folliculitis

· Impetigo

· Insomnia

· Jet lag

· Mastitis

· Meningococcal meningitis, prophylaxis

· Motion sickness

· Nausea and/or vomiting

· Plague

· Psoriasis

4)CONTAGION KIT

The Wellness Company Contagion

Emergency Kit contains effective

treatments for COVID-19 and other

respiratory illnesses prescribed by

one of our medical providers.

Hydroxychloroquine

200mg – 20 tablets

Ivermectin

12mg – 25 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-pakTM)

250mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide

0.5mg/20 mL – 10 vials

plus Nebulizer (included)