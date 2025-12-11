America must set the standard. We must not become savages in how we deal internationally. We are the shining beacon of good.

If the intel is bullet-proof, then kill them! The drug runners. Dispatch of people who bring in drugs that harm and kill our peoples, so praise to you Trump! but do not kill innocent civilians in the crossfire. Be very careful that innocent people are not killed. ensure the intel and decisions are triple checked.

Long live POTUS Trump, may he be protected and covered with peace and favor. May he be successful and that his decisions be guided by higher divine forces.

yet now we must stand on US soil and work to hang the rich often white men and women who are financing the drugs, the elites, the connected ‘beautiful people’ as they refer to themselves, the BOTOXED enlarged breasts ones, the fake nose, jaw, butt, fake everything men and women in US…the high-society ones too, the congressmen and senators, and women, the judges, all those who finance the drugs and use positions and connections to evade the law, we go after them too to stem the demand!!! often the congress members in US and senators are pedophiles too, and many judges etc. are real pedophiles sodomizing our little boys! it is not only the Christian priests, go after the hindu, islamic, Jewish priests too who are pedophiles! the Palm Beach crew, that type, the real drug lords, If you out there just killing people, poor people because you want notches on your belt and to lie to the American people, then that is a real crime!

There is a reason Trump now says he would not have double-tapped!!!! Trump knows people facing war crimes. Informed peoples have told me yes, this will not stop, and people even it waits to a Democrat administration, will go to jail! For it is a crime, if there is no proper intel and if bad things are being done!

You know I love me a Trump, and I do trust Trump and his decision making and know he sees things you or I do not and cannot and thus he is the decider. I grant him thus. So, homie got my support, he got my support. However, if there is not proper intel and this is just killing brown and black and poor weaker people ‘BECAUSE you could’, then let there be no safe space in heaven or hell, for whoever is making that decision. For that is murder! We hang them high!

Trump made a catastrophic mistake hiring Hegseth, he is a drunk, dry drunk, all kinds of drunk, he has never fixed that about him and he mistreats and abuses women who are intoxicated on accounts of him; this is a man who should have been left as FOX reporter, he lacks the gravitas and skill and mind to be SECDEF…Trump was wrong…Trump said para ‘I LIKE THE LOOK’,…so you hired this drunk because you liked the tattoos? the slick back hair? the look? again, bad mistake!

2016: HEGSETH WARNED TRUMP WOULD ISSUE ILLEGAL ORDERS...



BLASTED HIM AS DRAFT DODGER...



CALLED HIM ‘ARMCHAIR TOUGH GUY’...



SAID HE WOULDN’T HAVE MILITARY’S BACK...

Fire him POTUS Trump!

Again, I support Trump, wish him well, his safety, peace, and success! Onwards!

