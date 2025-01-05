I am trusting Trump still to fix the criminality of COVID and to immediately stop the mRNA vaccine hour one of being sworn in. I imagine he has ordered RFK Jr. to do this via HHS. Nothing short of this is acceptable. Then we would be screwed if mRNA transfection vaccine is not stop, and we see now the push with ‘new and improved’ and ‘self-amplifying’ mRNA vaccines.

Remember, it is all three aspects of the Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Pfizer et al. mRNA transfection LNP platform that is inflammatory, toxic and deadly that demands Trump and Kennedy Jr. waste no time and pull these mRNA shots from America hour one after being sworn in, no discussions needed, the evidence is clear, for it is the transfected mRNA (synthetic) itself within the transfection vaccine, it is the spike synthetic glycoprotein induced by the translation of the mRNA on the ribosomes in the cellular cytoplasm (liquid medium outside of nucleus yet inside the cell membrane), and the lipid-nano particle (LNP) delivery platform with its structural and functional components PEG (polyethylene glycol), ionizable lipids, cationic lipids etc.

100%, no moratorium, no white paper, no meetings…all the data is clear, the harms and deaths clear. We just need his action. We also need Bobby Jr. to return to his former self and him to be unsilenced and unshackled by the Trump administration. Silencing of Bobby Jr. since endorsing Trump was monstrous, wrong, outrageous. He lost lots of credibility for he has not uttered the words COVID, mRNA vaccine, OWS when it left his lips daily for 5 years and he with us, hammered Trump and Biden over the deaths from OWS and the Malone et al. vaccine. But they deliberately silenced Bobby Jr. for what I do not know, what was the quid pro quo? I refrain from guessing. But people got something for something. Who, what, why, etc. as always, will come to be learnt by the masses…the truth is never far behind. And he, Bobby Jr., may have felt it was the right thing to do, for he went silent, when he did not have to, and I have to say it clearly, Bobby Jr. was flat wrong and did a huge boo boo misstep there. Does not look good. Shutting up. Time to come home Bobby Jr., time to come home!

Huge loved and respect Bobby Jr. I admire your anti mRNA vaccine advocacy while we disagree on some issues. And as said above, I stand side by side with daddy T. I still believe in him and support him. Trump did good for America just up to prior the February March 2020 and OWS and the fraud fake PCR manufactured, lie of asymptomatic transmission non- COVID pandemic.

I will end by warning, there is no coming avian bird flu pandemic and while they are trying to create one using PCR alike how they did for COVID, we have no evidence of any bird flu transmitted to humans, no severe virus out there and no person-to-person transmission. This is all fear porn to drive hysteria to drive you to take the ‘new and improved’ ‘2nd generation’ mRNA bird flu vaccine. Can the evil malfeasant beasts in pharma, vaccine makers, deepstate, CDC, FDA, NIH, HHS etc. gin one up? A more virulent strain? Of course, no doubt a crime against humanity. But they can and likely are. No virus, no microbe can leap or spill over from one species e.g. animal, birds, to humans, and come capable of efficient human to human transmission…the time needed is thousands of years to develop that capacity. Keep that in mind.

Be warned! Take none, zero, no more, ever, no mRNA vaccine. It can never be shown to be safe, ever and they know it. They will never do the 20-year trials needed to exclude harms so trust no one. No CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS official, now or in the future. The very nature of delivering the mRNA into the deltoid etc. makes it unsafe. mRNA-LNP gene platform vaccine can never be made safe.

