Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
1m

Glad to see and hear from you Laura Loomer on Bannon today. Hope the President is or will be listening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
4m

I hope he has a plan to make all of this right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture