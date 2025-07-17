I still support him, but POTUS Trump’s legacy on COVID and the deadly lockdowns and deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna etc. mRNA vaccines will be brutal, will be unforgiving and I will never cup his stones, wash them, lather them like so many at head of agencies like CDC, NIH, FDA etc. are now clearly doing for jobs, their silence, like some substackers hoping for a job or interview, I cannot do that. These sub stack writers are in your face washing stones whole day as you read their writing. And they have no shame. I like POTUS Trump as I like RFK Jr., respect POTUS Trump large, think he means well, and wish him safety, a long life, pure success for then we as the people have success, I think he is a good man, and so do I feel of Bobby Jr. and I will defend him but on some aspects of the border response and clearly 100% of all things the fraud PCR created ‘false positive over-cycled’ lie of asymptomatic transmission non-pandemic, Trump has failed royally and so has RFK Jr. in continuing the madness of the mRNA Malone vaccine.

Over to you POTUS Trump to do the right thing starting with never ever again say OWS lockdowns or the Malone mRNA Pfizer Bourla et al.

Thank you POTUS Trump for tending to this. I stand with you.