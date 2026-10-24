three elections:

2016 Trump lost but was given it, they needed ONLY he to pull off fraud COVID and bring mRNA vaccines, only he would have allowed the travesty on USA and world 2020 he lost legit but claims stolen, by a nose, lockdowns doomed him but he came close. had it not been for lockdowns he would have won; in Jan 2020 he was unstoppable and even I wanted him on Rushmore. he did good. then 2024 won legit, only one to me he clearly won. the first 2 years of Trump 2.0 have been a failure. he stunned me tearing down the ballroom, never got congress approval nor asked the nation anything, tore it down as he started bombing Iran. I think he lost legit 2020 to Biden as nation recoiled in horror at the harms of the OWS lockdowns, many died, were harmed. this is my view. I think they studied him and knew only he would have fallen (as he did) for the fraud PCR manufactured fake COVID and allow them to shut down nation and make trillions, enrich themselves, grab PREP Act power as Bush took PATRIOT Act power…and never returned any…see they put RFK Jr. in place to bring more mRNA as he poses shirtless and pumps up on roids and checking out reporters for relationships to deflect you with Camelot bullshit and pushups and put the likes of dufus clueless moron Makary there and Bhattacharya and thank God Prasad smelt the rat, but put Jr. to bullshit you win promises…yet is mRNA still not around as I challenged you to bet me? and it will still be in Nov 2028, RFK Jr. is an opportunist failed sell out grabbed his last chance of political camera…sold us out. a has been waste of time wanna be politician lawyer heading HHS doing nothing but bullshit talks. Obama told them fuck off in 2009 when they tried with the fraud H1N1 swine flu…go back and study it, he even told CDC to end it, shut it down. no task force or podiums, no daily testing, no daily reports just shut it down. they could not fool Obama.

Precious Trump, they fucked him his legacy good and now put the nail in coffin convincing him it is good to shed our US blood and treasure, to join another nation bomb Iran…kill innocent children by oopps wrong targeting.

Trump IMO lost in 2016 by a nose but they put him in, told Hilary she can’t take it home as she told them no COVID or they realized a sure bet with Donald…only he, no one else would have fallen for the fraud…so they put him in power. well they convinced him many would die and he believed it. he wanted to save lives. there is some method to the madness. I think he lost legit in 2020 and from what I know on the inside, he did. the ‘stole’ was concocted to deflect form the failure of operation warp speed and the lockdowns that killed and I think he lost to Biden in 2020 re-election…the stolen election is bullshit. I think he won legit 2024. the only one he won, thats my view. and I think had he come earlier the nation would have benefitted. and had bad folk not convinced him to start this failed Iran war he might have been able to save legacy but with the Epstein pedophilia cover up and the ICE and the tariffs and the destruction and failure of DOGE and having other people like Musk co-run US domestic policy and having hired a drunk rapist as SECDEF who could rubber stamp the failed Iran war…the nation is just tired and shocked. IMO. But I want the man to succeed and to be granted favor my the Lord to cover him with protections, to try to turn the ship around. for the great nation of USA and our flag. last beacon of hope.