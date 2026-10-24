Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2d

MAHA is pure grift graft

Reply
Share
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2d

why would you have to pardon these people if they were following law and rules

A pardon for all junior administration personnel is viewed as unlikely, one source said, but the president could issue blanket pardons for all employees involved in particular policy areas, such as deportations, war or trade. Trump has previously said he would be interested in pardoning some administration officials, but the discussions happening now would apply to a far greater number of White House staff than has been previously reported.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture