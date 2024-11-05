I support Trump & want him to win as IMO the best vision for America; & I ask if Trump loses that he accepts the result so nation can go on & heal & if Harris loses, she does same! A PARDON of 45 is
a must and I ask VP Harris that if she wins, that she shows leadership and stateswoman ship and end the illicit terrible persecution of POTUS Trump & to PARDON him for nation to heal
I ask same of POTUS Trump re VP Harris. POTUS Biden. It is time this great nation comes together to heal and move forward. Yes 2 radically distinct visions for America but we can go forward without destroying each other. I detest and loath liberal leftist politics and what has happened to USA under successive liberal democrat administrations, yet the nation is so ravaged and torn that we must find a way to have difficult yet needed discussions so that we can heal and remain a united nation full of hope. Our children are listening and watching.
I support POTUS Trump and wish him great success tomorrow. I wish POTUS Trump and VPOTUS and respective families much safety as we navigate these coming days and weeks to settle out this contest. Peacefully and civilly.
___
We are having prayer for Trump and the whole team and family via Ty and Charlene Bolinger. Landslide victory.
Kamala never cared about the J6ers political prisoners, why would she care about Trump or anyone in prison?
You are idealizing her!
She's a monster: wants abortion until 9 months and even after birth (in case of botched abortion, let the baby die or kill him/her).
Anyone reading this: go vote Trump!
Not voting allows evil to prosper even more ... by not recognizing that we all share lesser or higher responsibility for the society we live in:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfNaZ4p_FaI
2024 Elections: bought or stolen? Both!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2024-elections-bought-or-stolen
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/great-replacement-fact-not-theory
It's important that people share, not the article, but the information! I'm expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
Kamala’s dirty Big Fat secrets:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rogan-trump-interview-historical
Go vote!
Let massive-vote
drown massive-fraud!