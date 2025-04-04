I support Trump still 100% & argue he is best option yet being subverted by inept incompetent FOX-team people who have no idea (some) of what they are doing; now we learn "Waltz built the entire NSC
communications process on Signal,” said one of the people. All four were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the private chats. Veteran national security officials
have warned the practice potentially violates regulations on protecting sensitive national security information from foreign adversaries and federal recordkeeping laws if the chats are automatically deleted.”
Waltz must be fired! I am hoping we do not find out he did this, and others, to escape federal record keeping laws for that is a crime. If so, his choice? Or who directed that?
Trump is being undercut again!
We may end up finding out this was a psyop by the Administration to flush to the surface more of the DS players.
Signal apparently was sanctioned by both Obama & Biden, so was this set-up by them to continue to ‘spy’ 2.0?
Having discovered this, could the Administration have turned this around on the DS, with Waltz fully aware, knowing there was a ‘mole’ present? Guess we’ll know more as this continues to play out.
