Joint Chiefs of Staff who said NO, do not do this Iran thing, do not do it Mr. President he told Trump, I bypassed many serious studious military people, experienced people and listened to this c**t and he, drunk as a skunk, fucked me and the nation and look what I did to the middle east, and all our prior alliances built over 150 years of blood and treasure together…gone…this tatooed sexual predator dry-drunk c**t who holds women against their will in hotel bedrooms…

Word is Trump is about to rip Hegseth a new anus and some say two! For the catastrophic mess he has landed Trump into.

listen, some of you will get the vapors and clutch your pearls because I swear here, but truth is I am very angry, bad mad, mad as hell…that a weekend FOX reporter is taking our nation and military to the gates of hell!

you mean our avarice could not be satiated for their oil to the extreme that we would make war? harm? we need other people’s stuff so badly? we said we blew up their nuclear ability last year, then said we need to bomb now as Iran is on cusp of a bomb, now saying we want to go in to gather the dust buried deep down that cannot make a bomb? which the hell is it? seems we cannot get the story straight as to why we joined the Israel led bombing of Iran…

this guy whiskey Pete must be brought up on war crimes! in a proper court…I do not care what type and if he is shown not guilty, not guilty it is, he walks, but if guilty, he must be punished with serious jail time, he is double-tapping killing people disguised as ‘war’…this is a sick person…I think something is wrong in his head. not the right person to lead our military.

Trump knows this guy damaged him, his Presidency was tanking re polls prior due to ICE disaster Mile-High Noem et al., but this will be on his epitaph now for US soldiers have died on his watch needlessly as Iran was no imminent threat to USA and they did not attack us, we bombed them (word is the soldier death count is higher and Pentagon?? hiding the true deaths???), but shockingly our military has been shown to have some portions of weak underbelly e.g. F-35 with stealth that does not work. We never knew. This failed mission exposed this to us and the world. This was supposed to be the invisible 5th generation fighter plane but somehow Iran was able to see it. How? Can congress drag Lockheed et al. into testimony under oath and rip a new asshole into them? These military contractor et al. thieves stole billions from us for stealth technology that is now suspect. That no one would have known, now China and Russia does know and this is what I mean by USA lost…we lost for weaknesses or cracks were revealed in our military and would have not had we not gone and fucked around with Iran…poked Iran…

yes we pounded Iran with bombs (while doing it killing 170 innocent little girls in a school with no fucking remorse) so if that is the metric, well we dropped more bombs but Iran has pounded our military bases across the Middle East that seems unable to defend and Iran has reportedly hit the USS Gerald Ford, no laundry fire…it was struck, imagine that…all this by a rag-tag Iran, oh so we thought…and now the world see that we are being rag-dolled by Iran, a combined Israel and USA, bombed them for 6 weeks and they lobbing bombs in return…

tell me who the fuck won this?

‘Why Iran looks like the real winner

What emerged from the war was not peace, nor even a credible settlement, but merely a pause shaped by the exposed limits of American strength’

Writer is correct, it is not about who has nuclear bombs, no one would use that…hell Pakistan is a rogue militant islamic nation and has about 300 nukes?? and will never use it as understands it can never be used…so maybe what we are seeing is baby poor 3rd world nations understanding the focus is on munitions and war fighting outside of nukes, on the ground, and thank God we are not making the mistake of going on the ground for that would be a meat grinder for our troops…sitting ducks. so please POTUS Trump, end this, bring them home and let the repairs begin. this is what I mean too by the USA lost for this shit has exposed the outer contours and limits of her power. Not our precious troops POTUS Trump, bring them home safe please! Declare your are tapping out, over…actually you will be regarded more highly if you did that, it cannot look more embarrassing than now.

POTUS Trump needs to roll some heads for this disaster.

and you have this dry-drunk coming on podium jumping up and down, with his gestures, puffing out his chest…after he spent 4 hours putting on makeup and blush etc. making a clown of himself and embarrassing the POTUS, feeding the POTUS propaganda about ‘we winning’ when Iran has us by the balls, lying to POTUS, giving him fake false intel for him to spew and look moronic, and dragging him down for most of the USA and the world knows that this bombing was a fatal mistake, devastating failure and POTUS Trump wears it on accounts of this iron-cross c**t!

this guy makes ‘hair extensions queen Mile-High girl’ Noem blush, she cannot grasp how this fool could be more DIVA than she! and she was a queen DIVA up in DHS…with her beds on DHS jets for God knows what and with whom! cough cough ‘bag man kick back scheme’ Corey cough cough!

I love my my Trump, I still respect the guy despite all the shit about him running around with pedophiles et al…I do not buy he touched any under-aged girls…to me it is slander still until I see bullet-proof intel, and I still have hope in him, I like the man, twisted and warped as he behaves sometimes, but boy oh boy did he fuck himself royally here. I will support and vote for Trump again, misguided as he is.

you mark my words, soon you shall learn that Whiskey Pete is GONE, back to FOX to drink there and hopefully not molest the females there….and certainly not leading our military with the 300,000 females who sweat near blood to serve to have this predator as their boss? hell no!

‘For all the talk at Wednesday’s briefing of an historic victory, Hesgeth’s career may fall victim to the war he helped launch. Akers offered the considered opinion of a retired intelligence officer who has followed the developments from afar.

“Hegseth oversold this whole deal to Trump, and it was never something that Trump truly wanted,” Akers said. “And for him to listen to Hegseth over the words of his vice president, his Secretary of State, General [Dan] Caine.…”’

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