Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Rick Adam's avatar
Rick Adam
just now

it is a Cabal of lawyers deliberately sabotaging every thing Trump does twisting everything against him

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3m

Sorry, Pete is staying. Maybe, you should stop spreading rumors. I said that we talked to a high military combat official. The Troops love Pete. Too bad for you. Who are you going after next?

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