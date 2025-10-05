Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Much of what you say is true. However, you seem to not understand what Trump is really about nor what this country is about. Both are all about Corporate control and their $$ bottom line. Trump couldn't give a d..n about anything but his own power and increasing his wealth along with that of his family. He supports the tyranny of a criminal king and finds democracy an annoyance at best --something he works hard to destroy. His support of Israel's genocide of the Palestinians is clearly based on his racism and disrespect for those people. While Biden was no better, Trump is now in that seat and will be held to account for his green lighting the slaughter of those people and the theft of their land and resources which he has called for quite openly. The man has no sense of morality or ethics much lest humanism for any other than himself and those close to him. He sells out his MAGA base daily with loss of jobs and no pay raises keeping many of them on poverty levels or just above.

As for Kennedy and MAHA? Working within a complicated country as ours with the many different interests and needs requires a high degree of balancing all the balls in the air at once. No one can enter that fray (the government) and expect to move an agenda along smoothly. The pharma lobby, for one, is the biggest and has such control that the pushback comes from all sides at once. That Kennedy can get anything of his agenda done is quite amazing and that includes keeping Trump on track with it. A weakness of Kennedy is his lack of public speaking skills for organizing the public to support him. For example, many on the left that is heavily fearful about losing vaccines does support Kennedy's push for healthier food and removal of chemicals in food and the environment. He does not address this population to explain his vaccine concerns and provide meaningful information on the problems with vaccines especially the covid drugs. This costs him a great deal of support which would help push back against those like Big Pharma that fights him.

There is a German proverb: You can only catch a mouse with a good piece of cheese.

