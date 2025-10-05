Props to Nicholas! POTUS Trump whom I still support knows full well that the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer mRNA vaccine killed people…there is no question. Yet why is he allowing the deadly mRNA technology to remain on market? IMO Bhattacharya, Makary, Oz, Prasad et al. are all blocking for RFK Jr. keeping him out of hot water and he RFK Jr., is blocking for Trump…can you give any other explanation? this is not good to the US citizens who remain at risk. POTUS Trump is being subverted again. I will not say he is part of anything nefarious, I will not say that and know he was misled, he was, yet it is years now he knows the truth on OWS deadly lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccine. Why is this continuing? Hulscher is right, we are being betrayed!!!

I love RFK Jr., I do, I think he is a good man, inside, and wants to do good for USA but he has failed! He is drained, the swamp has captured him!

I call on POTUS Trump to fire Makary, Bhattacharya, RFK Jr., Prasad, Oz, all. They have failed you! This is a joke now!

Stop the bull about baby steps, there are no steps. mRNA vaccine is here to stay and these people have a job to push it down your throat…misdirection. 3.5 years from now mRNA vaccine will still be on US market and much more, will have replaced all vaccines, chicken and egg model…all, all drugs. there will be zero accountability. they will actually be rewarded, and we here took bullets for nothing.

I call on POTUS Trump to act. The nation is not stupid.

The MAHA Betrayal: Pfizer Rewarded, America Backstabbed

Pfizer’s 107 documented penalties span fraud, false marketing, bribery — and $11 billion in fines. Now it’s rewarded with an agreement to “cure” cancers its own mRNA shots helped unleash.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Pfizer is not a trusted public health partner — it operates like a criminal enterprise. With 107 documented penalties, Pfizer’s record reads like a catalogue of corporate crime: false marketing, safety breaches, kickback schemes, environmental violations, foreign bribery, and systemic fraud.

Pfizer’s rap sheet includes some of the largest criminal fines in U.S. history:

In 2009, Pfizer and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn reached a record $2.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Pharmacia & Upjohn pleaded guilty to a felony charge of misbranding Bextra and paid a $1.195 billion criminal fine . At the same time, Pfizer Inc. agreed to pay $1 billion under the False Claims Act to settle allegations of illegal promotion, false billing to Medicare/Medicaid, and kickbacks to prescribers.

In 2004, Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer in 2000) pleaded guilty to two felony counts for illegally promoting Neurontin, paying $430 million in combined criminal fines and civil liabilities.

Over the years, Pfizer has paid out billions more for unlawful marketing practices, Medicare/Medicaid fraud, and physician kickbacks.

According to Violation Tracker, Pfizer’s penalties since 2000 total more than $11 billion across criminal, civil, and regulatory cases — a staggering figure that exposes a pattern of lawlessness, not isolated mistakes.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.