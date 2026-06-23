I thank POTUS Trump & praise him for not sending ground troops into Iran, Iran is not Venezuela, not Iraq, this would have been a blood bath both sides but Iran shockingly has shown defiance, capacity
we did not know it had & Iran has rag-dolled the US and Israel combined...Iran has revealed weaknesses & while we can nuke a nation to cinders, we cannot & have not been successful invading another
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