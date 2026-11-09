Trump must NOT trust Vance!!!

I think Hegseth may step down before vote or Trump will fire him…I think he should resign for the impeach is coming and rightly so! Americans have never accepted this drunk rapist SECDEF and did not fall for his hair like Trump did! as the reason to hire.

I stand in support POTUS Trump, lots to fix, maybe unfixable but you got to start now. Lots to fire. Stop Iran war now! Let us see who in your orbit and connections were involved with pedophile Epstein. I still say you did not molest little girls. But they did. Stop covering for them. It hurt you terribly in this midterms.