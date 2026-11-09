Trump must NOT trust Vance!!!
I think Hegseth may step down before vote or Trump will fire him…I think he should resign for the impeach is coming and rightly so! Americans have never accepted this drunk rapist SECDEF and did not fall for his hair like Trump did! as the reason to hire.
I stand in support POTUS Trump, lots to fix, maybe unfixable but you got to start now. Lots to fire. Stop Iran war now! Let us see who in your orbit and connections were involved with pedophile Epstein. I still say you did not molest little girls. But they did. Stop covering for them. It hurt you terribly in this midterms.
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So wrong!
Saved this from 7 months ago from an educated woman who worked for the Department of Defense. Subject: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
By margaret calhoun hemenway
May 4
I'd hate to see reposts of old pics from any boozy frat party at Chapel Hill, but graduated & earned a Masters in Nat'l Security Studies from Georgetown U.; spent my career in fed'l service inc. 5 yrs at DoD during the last Iraq war- my Army reservist husband went to Camp Victory, Iraq, 6 mos on contract. We believe Hegseth (high school valedictorian, Princeton grad w/ Harvard Masters) is a superb spokesman for restoring esprit de corps & importantly, lethality of our armed forces after Biden's painful yrs of "wokeness" with mandated Covid jabs, "transgenders" in uniform & a DEI figurehead SecDef who went AWOL (for surgery) & wasn't missed. Senile Biden couldn't even recall the man's name! Iran's warred with the U.S. 47 yrs; no president 'til Trump would tackle a growing threat of a nuclear-armed Iran spreading global jihad. We lost 1000s of soldiers, killed & maimed to IEDs in Iraq & Afghanistan while Iran shipped deadlier, high tech IEDs to our enemies. Obama unfroze $150 BILLION for terrorist Tehran & sent a planeload of cash worth $1.7 BILLION. We squandered 100s of $$billions to fuel war in Ukraine- depleting our stocks, a conflict on the other side of the globe that unlike Iran, is not in our strategic interests. From GAO: "...in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Congress appropriated supplemental funding to assist Ukraine. Of the more than $113 billion under four Ukraine supplemental appropriations acts as of November 2023, $25.9 billion can be used by DOD to replace weapons transferred to Ukraine, such as missiles and ammunition." Dated but still useful: https://www.csis.org/analysis/rebuilding-us-inventories-six-critical-systems