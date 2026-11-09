Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Stephanie Hart's avatar
Stephanie Hart
1h

So wrong!

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JJJ's avatar
JJJ
15m

Saved this from 7 months ago from an educated woman who worked for the Department of Defense. Subject: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

By margaret calhoun hemenway

May 4

I'd hate to see reposts of old pics from any boozy frat party at Chapel Hill, but graduated & earned a Masters in Nat'l Security Studies from Georgetown U.; spent my career in fed'l service inc. 5 yrs at DoD during the last Iraq war- my Army reservist husband went to Camp Victory, Iraq, 6 mos on contract. We believe Hegseth (high school valedictorian, Princeton grad w/ Harvard Masters) is a superb spokesman for restoring esprit de corps & importantly, lethality of our armed forces after Biden's painful yrs of "wokeness" with mandated Covid jabs, "transgenders" in uniform & a DEI figurehead SecDef who went AWOL (for surgery) & wasn't missed. Senile Biden couldn't even recall the man's name! Iran's warred with the U.S. 47 yrs; no president 'til Trump would tackle a growing threat of a nuclear-armed Iran spreading global jihad. We lost 1000s of soldiers, killed & maimed to IEDs in Iraq & Afghanistan while Iran shipped deadlier, high tech IEDs to our enemies. Obama unfroze $150 BILLION for terrorist Tehran & sent a planeload of cash worth $1.7 BILLION. We squandered 100s of $$billions to fuel war in Ukraine- depleting our stocks, a conflict on the other side of the globe that unlike Iran, is not in our strategic interests. From GAO: "...in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Congress appropriated supplemental funding to assist Ukraine. Of the more than $113 billion under four Ukraine supplemental appropriations acts as of November 2023, $25.9 billion can be used by DOD to replace weapons transferred to Ukraine, such as missiles and ammunition." Dated but still useful: https://www.csis.org/analysis/rebuilding-us-inventories-six-critical-systems

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