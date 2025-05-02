I like Marco Rubio…immigrant like me…

Marco will be the POTUS nominee, IMO, not Vance or others. It is Marco’s to lose.

And do not be surprised if Trump removes Waltz from UN too. Stand by.

It is simple, many around Trump are not loyalists, are back stabbers, opportunists, and do not like Trump, they are there for themselves, and Trump simply needs honesty and loyalty but the type where you are not undercutting or damaging him and are not too stupid…Waltz and Hegseth showed they are inept and stupid and reckless and sloppy and 47 does not play that game…they breached USA security…and flaunted it…the fact that daddy T trusts Loomer over all these egg heads tells you what Trump looks for. Just do not screw him over and hurt him, and she understands that. Many do not. They think they can play him…he is way smarter. Trump is way smarter than they think and the thing I like is he loves USA. He seeks to do good.