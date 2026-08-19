was the game all along, top expand mRNA yet have it in the back pocket as a nuclear option to nuke something really damaging to misdirect the nation...folks, its the only thing I got, only way I can reason that RFK Jr. would approve the Moderna mRNA flu shot knowing it will not work, original antigenic sin, that the mRNA platform failed and is deadly. this allows me to sleep at night, knowing the WILL when things go south, move to dop what they should have done years ago...your thoughts?