I think Trump and RFK Jr. are going to ban Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine the deadly mRNA but this is politics, has to be, waiting for polls to flatline & have no other cat to pull of the politic-
-al bag...they know Malone’s mRNA vaccine killed...RFK Jr. knows this...so the health of USA is based on pure politics...’timing’...the outlaw Josie Susie Wales is handling this brilliantly if this
was the game all along, top expand mRNA yet have it in the back pocket as a nuclear option to nuke something really damaging to misdirect the nation...folks, its the only thing I got, only way I can reason that RFK Jr. would approve the Moderna mRNA flu shot knowing it will not work, original antigenic sin, that the mRNA platform failed and is deadly. this allows me to sleep at night, knowing the WILL when things go south, move to dop what they should have done years ago...your thoughts?
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they have to, they must ban the mRNA vaccine platform issue is when? when will it pay benefits politically to them as there is no science 5 years now, no evidence, nothing that it ever worked., was needed, and was safe...zero. it has only killed and shame on RFK Jr. his credibility is zero on this. I do like the guy but do not respect his work at HHS. I can do both.
Oh, wow...You're finally seeing it. They have had to wait to do it when the timing is right. Going in guns a'blazing is not an effective way of dealing with this issue. Politics takes forever, and it's been only 1.5 years from the day Trump took office again. Vaccines are deeply entrenched in society. Scared people rely on them. They had to begin to dismantle the behemoth little by little. At least, that's how I've been looking at it.