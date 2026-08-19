Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

they have to, they must ban the mRNA vaccine platform issue is when? when will it pay benefits politically to them as there is no science 5 years now, no evidence, nothing that it ever worked., was needed, and was safe...zero. it has only killed and shame on RFK Jr. his credibility is zero on this. I do like the guy but do not respect his work at HHS. I can do both.

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DistantSun's avatar
DistantSun
6hEdited

Oh, wow...You're finally seeing it. They have had to wait to do it when the timing is right. Going in guns a'blazing is not an effective way of dealing with this issue. Politics takes forever, and it's been only 1.5 years from the day Trump took office again. Vaccines are deeply entrenched in society. Scared people rely on them. They had to begin to dismantle the behemoth little by little. At least, that's how I've been looking at it.

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