lives for not ONE life has ever been saved by OWS or the Malone Pfizer et al. mRNA death unsafe vaccine.

This is why we hang all involved once courts say they killed people, and death penalty is in order, we then hang them! We never forget and we keep going at them until we get justice for the fraud of COVID. It was a 100% lie, all of COVID and had we done NOTHING, NOTHING but properly protect our high-risk vulnerable, most who died would be alive today. What we did KILLED our peoples!

Trump really fell for it, he felt the virus and all about it Fauci and Task Force and media and doctors were telling him was true, he did! He wanted to just save lives! A way out to save lives! He thought he was going to save lives not knowing it was all a fake, and that they foisted unto him a non-sterilizing vaccine that could not stop transmission, was non-neutralizing rapidly, and could not even work mechanically as could not be introduced into the deltoid (no vaccine) and then disperse systemically and then get into the respiratory compartment (lungs etc.), respiratory mucosal laying in lower and upper respiratory tract or the larynx or pharynx (naso-pharynx) or nostrils mucosal lining where the pathogen would be. It was all a concocted lie of 1)would dissolve rapidly 2)would not leave the deltoid etc. and others pure lies and the tragedy is Malone knew. People like him but stayed silent as he shilled and enriched.

There is today, not one research study, proper clinical trial, not one, in adults or children, not by Pfizer or Moderna, that shows the mRNA vaccine did or could reduce deaths, hospitalizations, ICU, severe outcomes…NONE! And none can be done, no comparative effectiveness research, for the baseline risk is ZERO. You will never be able to detect LESS THAN ZERO in a comparative arm of any study for virus or harms…even if your sample, your study group is the ENTIRE US population…

I think RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz, Prasad et al. were handpicked to ensure mRNA vaccine continues and is expanded to replace all traditional vaccines! To engage in open duplicity and lies to the nation that they ‘fixing this and removing mRNA vaccine’…nothing is furthest from the truth…

I think was badly deceived then and now, but he does know, 100% that the Malone Bourla Bancel BioNTech Moderna Weissman Tureci Sahin Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine is ineffective, harmful, and kills! He does! When he says today it saves lives and the greatest thing, he knows that is not true. He will need reconcile that one day with the voters, Americans, history. The mRNA vaccine he approved has only KILLED! It is the sad fact. The only way out of this is reversal of the PREP ACT liability shield so that bad people are held accountable, ensuring that there is real justice, legal, and the full complete 100% removal of all mRNA vaccine from US soil. Instant.

I do think something bad nefarious pathological was released (intent or accident) way before 2019 and they knew it…it was out there. And yes some of our vulnerable were harmed. They were using a PCR process (not a test) to say they are detecting something they said was NOVEL but they knew was always there…they calibrated it at 40 and 45 amplifications so that it would ‘test’ everything as positive. 95 to 98% of all who tested positive for COVID virus were NEVER ever positive. It was all a lie the ‘they’ knew. Trump sadly did not. He was not ‘in on it’. Incredibly it was the policies and response that killed the vast majority of people, the:

1)fake fraud over-cycled PCR ‘process’ that denoted 98% positive when they were false positive

2)the resulting isolation of our vulnerable and people, a major killer of elderly etc.

3)the DNR orders do not resuscitate

4)the dehydration

5)the malnourishment of our elderly and person to death

6)the physical abuse in institutions

7)the denial of treatments such as antibiotics for bacterial pneumonia secondary to any virus etc.

8)the denial of early treatments that may have helped, may have helped note I say ‘may’ like Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine etc. for I argue it was the antibiotics in the packages, the azithromycin, doxycycline etc. with anti-viral, anti-bacterial properties etc. that saved lives…and one’s own immune response with time…this is a discussion we must have…soon…

9)the potent toxic sedatives shoved onto our elderly like propofol, ketamine, midazolam paralytic, lorazepam, dia-morphine, fentanyl etc. all devised to comatose our elderly so they could ‘mange’ them

10)the deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, failed EBOLA drug

11)the deadly ventilators that blew holes in people lungs, causing ventilator associated pneumonia etc. (VAP), 95% who went on ventilators died…from it.

Never forget!

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi