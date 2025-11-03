I told you before there is something WRONG with POTUS Trump's right eye (see below post), Malone Bourla Pfizer damaged our GREAT POTUS! Trump's right eye if he did take Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer
Moderna et al. deadly mRNA vaccine, IMO is damaged; look closely; many incurred this pathology post vaccine; if he took it he is not immune...I pray 47 did not take it...the only popular media person
who said they took it yet close people said they lied, was Malone as Hatfill said he never took it! he was with him when he DID not take it, it is and was all a show to con you into taking it…I support him big and love the guy, I want him very successful. I think the Malone mRNA vaccine harmed him. I want him on Rushmore and to be very successful…I think he can do great things and with some catastrophic mistakes and moves he has also done magnificent, fantastic things for USA. He is the best we have. He has to fix the subverters around him in the WH.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Click bait post. I just looked at a dozen pics from the last week and don't see it in them. Besides, many people favor one eye, especially when dealing with an adversary/critical question and will squint one eye more. I and others I know do that. Since Trump is 90% of the time in public dealing with people who want to attack and bring him down, his caution is going to show. And with him especially, it becomes second nature. Add in that fat moves around the face more the older you get, and this is a nothing-burger.
Maybe stick with the serious stuff.
But I agree, I hope Trump did not take any vaccine recently, he should know better.