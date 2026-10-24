So if you win, you win, but if you lose, they stole? that is insanity! Republicans are legitimately losing this midterms…deserve to lose too. between DOGE, tariffs, failed Iran war, deadly mRNA vaccine still on market even thought it kills, corruption e.g. Corey bag man….corruption, self-enrichment…kleptocracy, kakistocracy…the Democrats never weaponized Justice like how it is in Trump 2.0 and I am stunned! I want it to stop. a bunch of FOX news inept clowns as the US cabinet?