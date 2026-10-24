Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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LAE's avatar
LAE
2dEdited

FAKE NEWS is all Propaganda to keep people home, unless the left plans another steal.

Plenty of reports they are planning a type of coup to takeover the country, subvert Constitution. Matt Morse on YT reported this yesterday reported by someone named Data Republican. Lots of Blue State Governors involved. HOW? How can they do this legitimately? Would that planning not be Treason? 🤔

Get out and vote overwhelmingly. We are going today for Early voting, No sitting on the fence this time people! 🇺🇸🫡❤️🤍💙

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HBruce's avatar
HBruce
2d

You are wrong. I've looked at the data related to the 2020 election. It was without a doubt stolen. Virtually all of our elections are stolen. People are being selected instead of elected. I suggest you do a little more study on the plethora of data out there showing the election was stolen before making your proclamations.

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