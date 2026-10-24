So if you win, you win, but if you lose, they stole? that is insanity! Republicans are legitimately losing this midterms…deserve to lose too. between DOGE, tariffs, failed Iran war, deadly mRNA vaccine still on market even thought it kills, corruption e.g. Corey bag man….corruption, self-enrichment…kleptocracy, kakistocracy…the Democrats never weaponized Justice like how it is in Trump 2.0 and I am stunned! I want it to stop. a bunch of FOX news inept clowns as the US cabinet?
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FAKE NEWS is all Propaganda to keep people home, unless the left plans another steal.
Plenty of reports they are planning a type of coup to takeover the country, subvert Constitution. Matt Morse on YT reported this yesterday reported by someone named Data Republican. Lots of Blue State Governors involved. HOW? How can they do this legitimately? Would that planning not be Treason? 🤔
Get out and vote overwhelmingly. We are going today for Early voting, No sitting on the fence this time people! 🇺🇸🫡❤️🤍💙
You are wrong. I've looked at the data related to the 2020 election. It was without a doubt stolen. Virtually all of our elections are stolen. People are being selected instead of elected. I suggest you do a little more study on the plethora of data out there showing the election was stolen before making your proclamations.