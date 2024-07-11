I told you that Biden is done, he is OUT, they are figuring out HOW to move him out, he is NOT mentally fit, is demented, senile, has levels of Parkinson etc.; see some key headlines; Stephanopoulos
said time to go...not the last 7 months, he is incapable, see the video I shared below of Jill taking Biden off stage and why CNN had to cut away and had NO audience; Biden is OVER!
It is not shameful, bad, insultive, demeaning etc. to age and to lose functionality, it is not! Our aged persons are the best among us, our precious. We devastate them by how we treat them, denigrate them, isolate them, abuse them.
What we cannot do is pretend that Biden is running USA and making policy decisions and many are devastating decisions and now it makes sense…Biden does not even know what is happening.
Biden is now cancelling fundraises:
People I have talked to said he is out! They are figuring out now how to do it with least damage!
