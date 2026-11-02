but if Musk et al. broke law…

anyone must face the law…that photo above doomed Trump, no one voted for that. that was and is pure fascism.

no one is above.

the law.

and the process.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

I want a 3rd term.

I want this photo below…Trump on that mountain…do you think?

and if this plays out, no one but Trump is to blame. if they lose congress and Senate.

they are so tone deaf.

he surrounded himself with FOX bobblehead idiotic loser sycophants. pure stupid incompetent people, self-enrichment dolts. he can help begin turning the ship by firing Hegseth, Patel, RFK Jr. today.

UPDATE: Jet crashes into South Florida neighborhood...



Co-pilot 20 years old...

20 years old?