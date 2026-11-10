Appointing Miller to CoS was the wrong move, the nation too watches everything! and will again go to polls in 2028 and give Democrats more majority in congress and Senate and the White House.

Nothing was palatable POTUS Trump, nothing. It is up to you now to admit failure and to re-approach. Think of America FIRST! Our people. End the Iran Israel war, fix this Epstein pedophilia, make people whole who were brutalized re ICE crackdowns under Noem/Corey, get our healthcare affordable, get Cost of living down. Do not build any structures to yourself. End the self-enrichment. No stick trading etc. Stand above the ethics, higher than it. Set the example. I stand with you! You made bad mistakes first 2 years with your HR choices but please stop, think, re-set. Get a proper team, not FOX news idiots, inept clowns. America is not a gameshow.

Long live POTUS Trump, may the Lord grant him peace, safety, health, clear mind, cover him with mercy and favor as he moves forward. We have 2 years with POTUS Trump, we got to rally behind our POTUS, even if he or she were Democrat or whatever. America first!