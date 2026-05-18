Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinny Norris's avatar
Vinny Norris
2h

Trump USA 🇺🇸

America First 🇺🇸

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Frohlich's avatar
Paul Frohlich
26m

Meat foods makes you carnivores bulky like that, the flash from the dead, roting in your intestine for years, makes your tummy large. Man is a vegetarian mammalian animal all mammalian species sweat by the skin pores , carnivores sweating by the mouth. Man, woman should live over hundred on a vegan mostly raw foods, as witnissed , eaten the right one. If Trump ate such foods he would still walk or run like in his teen wear the same size cloth as when he was a teenager as some like Hunzas and other individuals do. But tiny bit eggs or cheese are not as harmful as meats. As for Hanzas they will eat some meat but only few times a year, they are largelly vegetarians.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture