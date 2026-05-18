I want you bitches out there to stop obsessing on Trump's health because he is 80 & we all get there and before; fixate on policies etc., stop smearing; you covered-up for Biden so fuck off! But his
polls are very bad & he got to clean house, FIRE people like Hegseth & Patel! "Trump’s Approval Sinks Amid Unpopular War, Darkening G.O.P. Prospects With the midterms nearing, President Trump’s
I want Trump to live long, be successful as he finishes the 2nd term, to be granted favor by our Lord, to do good for USA, to be safe, healthy…I want him to be remembered for good, not for failed policies. To me, his party now is too obsessed in making money, enriching, his inner circle, his cabinet, his orbit, to me, in fleecing the tax payer with all kinds of ‘get rich on the tax payer dime’ back.
Fuckers they are, kleptocrat high-crime bandits.
That is my view.
approval rating has hit a second-term low as voters question his handling of the economy, according to the latest New York Times/Siena poll.
This wrong failed devastating Iran war joining Israel’s war has hurt him badly! He needs to end it, declare a victory of sorts and ring the troops home. see my suggestions again below:
Trump’s Approval Sinks Amid Unpopular War, Darkening G.O.P. Prospects
With the midterms nearing, President Trump’s approval rating has hit a second-term low as voters question his handling of the economy, according to the latest New York Times/Siena poll.
Trump USA 🇺🇸
America First 🇺🇸
Meat foods makes you carnivores bulky like that, the flash from the dead, roting in your intestine for years, makes your tummy large. Man is a vegetarian mammalian animal all mammalian species sweat by the skin pores , carnivores sweating by the mouth. Man, woman should live over hundred on a vegan mostly raw foods, as witnissed , eaten the right one. If Trump ate such foods he would still walk or run like in his teen wear the same size cloth as when he was a teenager as some like Hunzas and other individuals do. But tiny bit eggs or cheese are not as harmful as meats. As for Hanzas they will eat some meat but only few times a year, they are largelly vegetarians.