I warn again about these GLP-1 agonist Type II diabetes drugs being used as weight loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic, Semaglutide, tirzepatide, Mounjaro etc.; the science is still nascent, not yet matured,
be careful, there are accumulating reports of serious side effects, the proper clinical trials are not yet completed! "I lost 150 pounds on Ozempic. I'm now also losing my mind, memory, sight, speech
and hearing... I can barely walk or eat”…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From my experience and watching others, There is no line of bullshit in the world that will make me take any western medicine, short of antibiotic or steroids.
"The toxic bite of a Gila monster can kill a human, but a specific ingredient in the cocktail of the lizard's venom is the reason we have glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy."
"Ozempic Literally Came From a Monster – And It's Not Alone"
https://www.sciencealert.com/ozempic-literally-came-from-a-monster-and-its-not-alone
I would not want to inject something related to venom even if it were tested for many years!
Just like I would not want to inject myself with an experimental mRNA not-a-vaccine.
Thanks, but ... uh ... no thanks!