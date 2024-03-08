I warn again, America has been invaded and Biden has caused the invasion of America; I warn, many Americans will die soon, will be killed in major terror attacks inside America due to Obama/Biden
military aged muslim North African, Middle Eastern, jihadists...coming to rape and kill..be prepared....to defend your life, 10 million unvetted illegals have come into USA last 3 years under Biden
This is one more of many reasons that many of us are armed everywhere we go.
Horrifying! Mayor Johnston has literally thrown 40,000 illegals (who were apparently told they would be given jobs), onto the freezing streets and is now asking citizens of Denver to "rent a room" when the illegals have no income, can't speak the language, and very likely need medical attention. There is this issue of squatting as well.