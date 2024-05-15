I warn again: Obama-Biden has flooded USA with 15 million illegals in near 4 years & in them, many, vast numbers are hardened islamic terrorists, murderers, rapists; IMO they know this but brought
them in...why? to kill Americans? is this the aim of the left? why? I warn, many Americans shortly will be raped & killed by the terrorists Obama-Biden INC allowed in; its part of a plan they have
Be warned, know about the 2nd, get your legal weapons, learn how to shoot to kill if life is threatened…have no mercy on the illegal terrorist islamist jihadist…NONE…teach your daughters how to kill if her life is threatened.
Talk to her, inform her now what is AMONG her…
Trump HAS to, must close the US border with Mexico et al. MUST. For a ‘season’ as long as it takes to clean the mess up…and mass deport every single illegal who came under Biden and in fact, last 30 years…all…
Trump:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1790487591210344858
https://twitter.com/gregreese/status/1790344609819660696
Obama-Biden want these jihadis to swear allegiance to the constitution. So they would no doubt issued the jihadis with copies of the SCOTUS decision in Lawrence v Texas which found that it is the constitutional right of every American to take it up the ass. No wonder the jihadis are arriving in such large number. The jihadis will be only too happy to help Americans exercise that constitutional right which no other country has. Little do they know that they will never be accepted as a real American until they change their pronouns and get a gender transition.