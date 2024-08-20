IMO Vance must be swapped out…

We have Biden’s daughter in our face showering Biden with praise as the ‘OG’ dad….hhhhmmmm….and we know of the molestation she reported of (by whom? whom? when she was a child, teen as indicated), we know of the inappropriate showers with Biden, and word is she took showers with Joe Biden early and as a teen and then she reported that she was ‘wiped’ too late…you mean in the toilet? By whom? Good God. What type of people are these?

I mean with all we know, Trump cannot seem to separate himself from these people poll wise. We have Harris whose husband was a predator as he impregnated the nanny and word is the child was lost…I mean, that part is not our business and trauma yet how come the predatory role of Harris’s husband is not being dealt with? By media, by women groups? By MeToo? By women? So, you media and feminists are silent on Emhoff? Was it rape of the nanny? Were people paid off? And again, Harris will call Trump a predator on stage but fail to call her husband a predator and by all reports, he is! We know that a Harris-Walz government will destroy America! We know it's a facade, yet why does it look wobbly for 45? Democrats brought a priest to do the DNC’s opening prayer yet not once mentioned Christ…that tells you where we will go with this Harris ticket and where all bathrooms will be replace across USA with ‘gender neutral’ bathrooms. We have the DNC platform stating that Harris will pass devastating immigration policies with amnesty and citizenship for illegals, for human traffickers, gang members, there will be no welfare constraints on illegals etc.

Obama and Clinton will blush when they see the destruction Harris will cause.

Yet republicans struggling against that? To put daylight with Harris?

Look, we have time to turn this ship, and Trump is the best option we have, but the Democrats are running a super campaign, you can see…and he is losing….when Loomer said Trump had to fire many in his campaign, she was right…I said same….too many hangers-on who are there to get jobs and benefit themselves…many do not even care for the guy or the country…yet he is better than them…but they are pure ass licking sycophants and surrounding yourself with ‘yes-men’ is a recipe for disaster…Trump surrounds himself with ‘yes-men’…it is hurting him. Again 45 is making gross human resource errors…this is not a ‘friendship buddy insider’ matter, this is America and we will lose this country…he needs to put people like Navarro to lead things now on the campaign. Remove most of the ass-sucker losers and let Navarro have a go and get guidance from Bannon, even in the can he can guide.

I am sending out an SOS, the great luxury liner America is in trouble taking on water…listing now….Obama is a seasoned campaigner, and he got Biden elected (however he did) and will do for Harris…Trump has to wake up…he must remove Vance at the start of Harris’s speech on Thursday night…be brave…they swapped a POTUS and VPOTUS…they put a man ‘Tampon Tim’ Walz as VPOTUS nominee and who let Minnesota burn deliberately out of hate and let thugs, feral beast thugs loot and steal people’s stuff, destroy stores, he let them loot for 3 to 4 days…so Trump has flexibility….if they can put Tampon man up, then Trump can change….

IMO, Trump needs to put a woman and if possible a minority woman…play their game….neutralize that aspect…put the best person to win…it is not about ‘who you like’…no, it is about optics now, people’s perception of reality, it is about who is best to help win and can reach across the aisle and gain support of not just Republicans and MAGA…Trump cannot win with his base ONLY….Vance has hurt him, no matter how much you say Vance is nice…

Trump MUST ensure he gets at least 2 debates with Harris and one must be on FOX (as much as I think FOX is no different than CNN)…

I admit, I am hyper-MAGA! Word in DC when I was at HHS in meetings was this guy Dr. Alexander will come cut the White House lawn! Let's discuss: Trump is running AGAINST Obama & he never did (substack.com)