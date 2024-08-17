I warn you across America, ensure your wives, daughters are legally armed & can shoot to kill as Harris & Biden let the feral Latino, Middle Eastern, African medieval beast in! 'Marc Kervens Beauvais
Haitian illegal immigrant charged with raping pregnant woman at motel; Marc Kervens Beauvais faces several charges, including aggravated rape and two counts of assault and battery
The wolf is at the door! Learn to defend yourself American female is life is in danger. Kill the beast!
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
reality is I can post 120 of these daily...
Just another day in the Biden-Harris-Obama getto that used to be the United States.