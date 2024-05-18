Middle Eastern, North African islamists etc., coming into USA via Southern border is and will be a serious problem for America…Canada…During the trial, the judge even told the court that the rape offense was so cruel he thought he had misread the case file…

Germany's Migrant 'Poster Boy' Jailed for Raping His Own Mother - Slay News

‘An African migrant, who has been hailed Germany’s “poster for integration,” has just been jailed for violently beating and raping his own mother.

30-year-old Moise Lohombo, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa, was celebrated by corporate media as a success story for integrating foreign migrants into German society.

However, Lohombo was just sentenced to nine years in prison by the Wiesbaden District Court for the horrific attack against his mom.

During the trial, the judge even told the court that the offense was so cruel he thought he had misread the case file.’