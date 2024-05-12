This request was made by an American loving patriot with direct ties to 45, who is closely connected to 45 and a great patriot, lover of USA…I was honored. Not that 45 does not know these, for he does, not that 45 is not concerned for he is, but that they wanted it laid out in a kind of point form…to be part of the discussion regarding what is critical; I am sure you my subscribers have many things to say and there is and will always be chance to send more…as election draws near. Please give me your feedback on this…

Here goes:

POTUS Trump must state clearly NOW to the American people (this is my opinion and what I sent up):

"Under advice by my scientific experts and medical doctors who worked as part of the Task Force (CDC, FDA, NIH etc.), I trusted and believed them 100% as to the utility and benefit of lockdowns and the OWS vaccines (principally those made by Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech and using expertise e.g. mRNA technology and mRNA gene-based vaccine from Robert Malone, Albert Bourla, S Bancel, U. Sahin, Kaitlin Kariko, Drew Weissman etc.).

I trusted their guidance (people like Fauci, Birx etc.) and expertise and medical input and that they read, studied, and conducted the necessary studies and oversight to provide me the necessary input that proved benefit and excluded harms in all the shielding, lockdown, and OWS drugs and vaccines (pandemic mitigating countermeasures). It was their role and jobs in their reporting positions as well as their senior roles in the US Task Force (COVID) to provide me the President the highest-quality BEST evidence using all of the resources of their reporting agencies e.g. CDC, NIAID, NIH, FDA, HHS etc. I had no reason to think that they were being less than complete, not being truthful, or benevolent to me or the nation.

I trusted.

I trusted that all the expertise I was given was correct, accurate, vetted, and trustworthy and based on highest quality data and science (to substantiate their use) to back it up. The highest. I trusted that the public health officials that I delegated responsibility and decision-making to were working in the best interest of the American people. Each time I to reminded them that any policy, strategy, drug, or vaccine to confront this declared COVID Pandemic had to be 'safe and effective', they always informed me that it was safe and effective.

I told them repeatedly that I will not advance any vaccine that was not safe and effective, and as stated, they repeatedly told me it was safe and effective; assured me, without question and it was that assurance that led me to go along with lockdown of the society and economy and spearhead OWS and bring vaccine that the Biden administration then rolled out and mandated.

My intent was never to mandate any vaccine and I will never mandate any vaccine or mask or any lockdown measure. In fact, based on what I know now, based on what has emerged, I will not approve any such lockdown plan or vaccine in the future. I have come to learn the harms of lockdowns and school closures and that there is no evidence that these have ever proven successful. For any such similar event. Based on the body of evidence that has become available, we know that the lockdowns caused great harm and the COVID vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech etc. have been harmful.

I have come to learn that they, the COVID mRNA vaccines especially, did not work as we were told and promised and have been very problematic to some. In fact, there are reports that the COVID vaccines (mRNA platform) have costed lives. I have come to learn that the mRNA technology and vaccine were not safe, not safety tested, as the proper research was not done and what we were told by all of those involved was basically meant to mislead and deceive.

We were all misled.

Sadly, there were people who were hurt by the COVID response. I am very sorry for what has happened and while I was advised and made decisions based on expert advice, I was the POTUS. The buck stops with me. I take responsibility. I am very very sorry. I took guidance yet I made the decisions trusting, and I look back and am very angry that the American people were not served by the best most definitive guidance that would have allowed for proper decision-making. I take responsibility and I promise you, if it is the last thing I do, I will work minute one in my new administration to make the society ‘whole’ again. I will dedicate my Presidency to accomplish this. I will dedicate all resources in the US government to fix this. I will seek accountability from all involved. I am sorry for any hurt and pain and I am very angry today that we were all so very much deceived. I really thought that those providing the guidance were working in the best interest of the people.

I will dedicate that this NEVER happens again. I will work to uncover exactly how this happened and look under every stone. So that these mistakes are never repeated again, and accountability had from those who conspired to do wrong and did do wrong. Across the COVID response. The American people seek answers and I want to ensure they get all answers.

With this, I want to be as clear as I can be and promise that what I state here will from the center point of my administration along with critical issues around the economy, crime, border security and addressing illegals who have entered the nation etc.:

1)I want to commit that on swearing in, I will strongly consider reversal of the LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP Act and examine how this can be done to allow the population and those harmed to have recourse. I will pay acute focus on our front-line people like our nurses, our brave police, our precious brave military etc. All Americans.

2)I will strongly consider and give serious study to implementing a VICTIM compensation fund, some funding for those harmed by the damaging lockdowns and OWS drugs and vaccines. I will pay acute focus on our front-line people like our nurses, our brave police, our precious brave military etc. All Americans.

3)I will enact special 'WHISTLE BLOWER' avenues and protections for all doctors, scientists, public health officials who come forward to explain any roles they had (potentially nefarious) in implementing COVID polices and drugs and vaccine that ended up harming the population.

4)I will order the immediate stoppage of all mRNA technology and vaccines. None of this will come to market. All on market will be withdrawn the moment I am re-elected and have the authority to do so. Complete, in all adults, children, elderly. Until the proper studies are ever done for the proper duration of follow-up and with optimal trustworthy research methodology and with oversight by a broad range of experts (not just those linked to the US government, US academia, or US pharmaceutical companies) and with no vested patents or financial or otherwise interests in them, and the proper ethical debate occurs, the mRNA technology will be stopped; I will work to codify this to extend beyond my administration. That no such research or ‘lack of research’ can be allowed onto the American people ever again! However long it will take here on, for only safe and effective products to be let onto the public, then this will be the driver.

5)I will instruct the necessary agencies and departments to disband the existing CDC's VAERS database for collecting adverse reaction vaccine information, and in turn set up a new, advanced, high-quality, robust, comprehensive adverse event surveillance system with acute focus across the next 25 years on harms caused by the COVID vaccines. Especially the Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech mRNA vaccines. This will allow the government to play a critical role in firstly orienting and tabulating the information, yet then being able to target and gear support resources to where needed.

6)I will commit that there will never be a sub-optimal, harmful, unscientific lockdown reaction under my government and to the extent that I can implement permanent solutions, ever again. I will thus ensure that any debate be broadened to include outside experts and even the public. Any public health decisions again ever must include the needs of the public and be based on very broad input not just from US government agencies or academia. I will ensure there is never a 'knee jerk' reaction again to any threat of any microbe and will ensure that every single COVID policy and drug and vaccine that failed and harmed in COVID, will never ever be used again in any administration I am part of. I will work to codify.

7)All of our health agencies failed across COVID and their respective health officials. Americans were harmed as a result. I will implement very stringent fixes where each of the alphabet health agencies that played their various role in COVID are examined, and employees whose guidance and work harmed the public will be fired and full investigations done to derive accountability and to ensure it never happens again. All persons in my prior Trump administration as well as Biden's who had decision making roles and the result was people were harmed, they will be properly examined under oath and terminated once shown they caused harms in decision-making. Additional accountability will be ensured and based on courts, juries, tribunals etc. I want serious and assured and rapid enough accountability and will not stop until we get it using all the legal processes, frameworks, entities we have. We will use our Justice system to fix the wrongs. There must be accountability and Justice for the wrong of all of this. I am determined to get to the bottom of it!

Once again, I am very sorry and will work to regain your trust and to make America 'whole' again." Anyone who played a proven role in harming the American people with any aspect of the COVID response, from lockdowns to vaccine, to medical management, and even retroactive, will face accountability in my administration. All aspects of COVID are on the table, every policy, every COVID action that impacted people, and open for review. If people did wrong in COVID, then they will be punished as per law and the American people will get justice.”