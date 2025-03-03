Ukraine & any other nations to re-establish former Soviet Union and China and US will not pipe up, and US will take Canada, Greenland and Mexico, and China and Russia stand by idly. India will take Nepal. A decided upon quid pro quo? As each of them will benefit for they all will get the land and resources of the nations they ‘take’. Unopposed.

Could it be?

Cui bono?

Could it be? The US now has shown a proclivity to want to redraw the world and take things. Seems so but my dream may be just a dream.

Why?

What say you? That Trump was serious when he said what he did about Canada etc. Was he serious. What would the world do if the US moved militarily on Canada because of Canada’s pure waters, lakes, rich resources, massive land (2nd largest in the world), tremendous hard-working peoples etc.? What? Would Russia or China or India or anyone, UK, France etc., stand by? Should Canada seek to get its own nuclear weapons and strong military now to guard against that? Any threat by any nation against it? I would want US to respond brutally and militarily if any nation decides to re-draw its borders or moves to invade it. I will stand and fight for US is any nation ever tries that. On US.

Would Canadians fight for their land if US tried that on Canada? Can this ever really happen? I think impossible but could it be? Cui bono?

I think US must exit NATO. US should not depend on NATO. No more US tax-dollars. Let Europe handle its own business. (And exit from UN completely!).

So, do you now understand why Europe IMO must unify (I am no fan of Europe) and develop its own army and proliferate nuclear weapons? Many enemies share their continent. Do you understand why Canada must strengthen its own military, stand on its own, and get nuclear weapons too? I see it as a must.

Today.

I see we are now entering period of nuclear proliferation and maybe a good thing. To balance the powers. It is currently disbalanced. A new ‘COLD’ War if you will.

For in a mere 6 weeks, the world has gone insane. IMO. Money and power.

Where you can say you will take what you want. With no regard to history or the people who live there. Or their wishes.

Can you debate me on this and show me how I am misguided? That my dream, was just that…simply a dream.

Because just take a look, we had a fraud fake PCR-created false-positive pandemic imposed on us and in the Trump administration, a program called Operation Warp Speed (OWS) with included lockdowns and school closures and business closures that functioned to kill us, not help us, but harm us, was brought and implemented. Moreover, we had a deadly mRNA gene based LNP transfection injection brought by Trump and imposed by Biden that killed us. In addition, we had a subsequent Biden government continuing the madness rolling out the injection and mandating it, and we still have the initial POTUS Trump telling us today it was safe and effective and the vaccine is beautiful and saved millions of lives when we know as of today, the OWS lockdowns nor Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine saved not one life…that is a fact. The evidence is clear. We have that, so do not tell me that the unreal or impossible (as I laid out the moves above based on my dream) CANNOT happen…for we live it still today post Trump’s deadly OWS and mRNA vaccines that Biden continued and rolled out. We live a nightmare today, something so fake, and UNREAL, yet made REAL by Trump and Biden. So, my dream of the re-carving of the world, as per Yalta in Crimea, is very REAL. Where on 4th February 1945 they initially carved up the world post WW II. Now they want they want to do it again. Fronting on Musk fake make believe money, threats with it.

Things that seemingly were impossible, because real, once IMO wicked evil people want it to. A dark evil unseen malevolent hand forced Trump’s in 2020. I never will believe then he had a hand in the fraud COVID etc. He was misled day one, but lets remove our heads from out of our asses, he quickly grew to understand the fraud.

Let us debate.

‘"What is different about this unleashed and empowered President Trump is he is clearly threatening our sovereignty and we need to respond," she said. "The US is turning predator, and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies."

Drawing on her experience as a top diplomat, Freeland expressed confidence in her ability to rally support from these parties.

"I would start with our Nordic partners, specifically Denmark which is also being threatened, and our European NATO allies," she said, referencing Trump's controversial offer to Copenhagen to purchase Greenland.’