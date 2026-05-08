Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

do not fall for the hanta bullshit scare, you more at risk to get the seasonal flu than that...and we know how to manage this...the severe strain...our real concern is that bad folk who still trying can manipulate it...more infectious...the risk of person to person is theoretical...very low risk and I argue it is zero...I argue it is if 2 folk infected and close to each other, not person to person but exposure to common point source environmental exposure. so calm to fuck down. turn off CNN and FOX

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-may-6-2026?utm_campaign=may626livestream&utm_medium=email&utm_source=iterable

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