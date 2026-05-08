Courts, good governance, juries, judges not bought off yet, legal settings, oaths, bring them in, and if judges say death penalty, hang them high! White House lawn!

Dr. Alexander just said that?

First, do not fall for the Hanta virus hype, its bullshit typical COVID 2.0 fraud, and I see people hocking shit to you…do not fall for it! You will get COVID or whatever that was, dengue, influenza flu before that…relax! Trying everything to misdirect you from Epstein sodomy and the men involved and the devastating failed Iran war that costed American solider lives needlessly and we lost…Iran fucked us! We have sailors in the Gulf playing shuffle board.

We do not want this photo below, bring our troops home POTUS Trump! see my suggestions below:

Now you head up your ass folk who come here to try to talk smack to me, fuck you, its my stack, and I say what I think, you do not love USA more than me for I will lay my life down for her, for my flag, oh I love my flag and peoples, stars and stripes while I will do same for Canada and my isle of birth Trinidad Tobago; lay my life down, defend USA, Canada etc. I love law and order and right vs wrong and I love Trump, still do, think he is a good man under all that…

Did an Israeli soldier really put a cigarette in the mouth of Virgin Mary?

back to the thesis!

but as much as I support him and want this misguided catastrophic at times POTUS on Rushmore and to win and to be successful, he fucked up falling for the fraud COVID, PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic like they itching now to bring a PCR manufactured fake non-HANTA virus pandemic (DO NOT FALL FOR IT, the HANTA grift, that’s it, the HANTA grift, like the ballroom grift, yes Trump’s ballroom to me is the art of the grift, in your face, for now the Republican senators want to give our tax dollars, one billion, you know why? they getting kickbacks, follow the money $$$) re Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing negative effectiveness mRNA gene platform kind of vaccine that killed many and he Trump, devastatingly, misguidingly, refuses today to admit his gross mistake and his sorrow (sorrow too for the 170 girl children wrongfully killed in the Iran bombing Minab), his deadly lockdowns under operation warp speed…if you try to harm Trump and I am near, I will kill you for him, I will end you, he is my POTUS and I like him, and think he has good in him, but he is a failure…

he can redeem, it is up to him…yet he is misguided and stupid and careless and reckless and inept in many ways, he fucked us good with no lubricant with COVID as prostrating RFK Jr. Bobby prostrates for a job, blocking and covering up, ass up face down, him and Makary and Bhattacharya, taking wood from the Outlaw, blows……a victim to the Outlaw Josie Wales Wiles…Josey giving them wood! Iron in their ass! She holds RFK Jr.’s stones in tight grip one year now, he cannot make a move…and when she needs to tend to other issues, she staples them to his desk! Word!

Iran did that with such precision and we should end this, they made every US military base inoperable across Middle East:

Iran did that to one of our bases but I guess FOX corrupt news did not report it, did they? do you realize this is not Venezuela or Iraq and Trump best get us out of this now!

I want Trump on Rushmore for the good I know he can do, and I do believe unlike many high-society men in US and in congress and US senate and judges and connected rich men, in Palm Beach especially, Trump did not fuck little girls like them…I believe him…I do stand with him against the smear of him…in all his twistedness, he has some moral compass…to me…but right now, based on the Pom Pom Pam Bambi’s AG cover up of many high level men even in Trump’s orbit who sought Epstein to fuck little braces girls, yes, Lutnick, and RFK Jr. et al. have explaining to, don’t fuck us with dinosaur bone hunting shit Bobby, who the fuck you think we are? don’t lie to us Lutnick saying meeting the pedophile in chief once now we know you was near fellating him in his mansion…multiple trips and social affairs…you were seeking little girls to fuck…you have to prove me and us wrong Howard…

all you men in the photos sought little girls, to be near them and to fuck them, and sodomize them and rape them as per with Epstein and his Madame and yes, we need ask Oprah her role too….all you around Trump who flew with Epstein and went to his mansions etc. wanted him to get little girls for you to fuck…I said it, sue me now, lets get it on!

I love me my Trump, I think he was badly treated and smeared for over a decade by the filthy fecal DC press and want this ding a ling, this dufuss at times and this person misguided and fooled to fire them (because he does NOT know military and thinks he knows, like he thought he knew COVID (this is why the Task Force gave him lies daily to spew on podium and he did) and recall, he dodged the draft claiming bunions or bunion toes etc.) by the dry drunk sexual predator Whiskey Pete Hegseth, a catastrophic pick as SECDEF for he cannot command any female in the armed forces as he is liable to slip them a Rohypnol ruffie, yes, he is that type, and devastating pick for FBI head drunkard Kash Patel, where he is using the FBI to investigate any reporters who write about his failings, maybe me too, stand by, as I write this I am clean, never ever had even a speeding ticket, no issues ever with law, Canada, USA, no where, passed Interpol, FBI checks to work for Trump term one, I am clean and smooth like a baby bottom, and I love life and not suicidal, so please check for me from time to time and if I go amiss, start with Kash and Pete et al., them types, but I do share key things multiple places should I ever go silent, it will come out…I ain’t no fool…

back to the drunk Kash, where FBI agents said they had to use battering rams to break down his office door for he was out cold drunk asleep and could not awake, for his job, on the job, using FBI tax payer jets to fly his girl around (kind of like Mile high looksmaxxing over-botoxxed girl Noem building sex jets on DHS planes with her lover bag man kick back scheme pay off bribe man Corey)….Trump did bad hiring these two…Hegseth and Patel…waste of time FOX news idiots.

Now for the key stories I want you to focus on…

1)

2)

Unless Lutnick can prove and he is not even coming up with a reason, he cannot, but I think he was looking for little girls to fuck…

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

U.S. intelligence says Iran can outlast Trump’s Hormuz blockade for months

8)

China Sees a ‘Giant With a Limp’ as U.S. Drains Weapons on Iran War

America’s ability to deter China in a war over Taiwan is weakened, Chinese analysts say, giving Beijing leverage in an upcoming summit with President Trump.

9)

Americans hail Pope Leo XIV as ‘breath of fresh air’ one year in, as Trump clashes linger

One year on the job, the first US pope wins support for his progressive views and his defiance of Donald Trump

10)

Trump pardon recipients face congressional investigation over “pay-to-play” questions

btw, do not forget Kushner’s father…the French Ambassador!

11)

Trump’s Iran war boasts SHREDDED by leaked CIA dossier as chilling intel reveals vast missile arsenal and warns regime can outlast blockade for months

12)

Trump’s abrupt U-turn on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz came after backlash from allies

Saudi Arabia, a key Gulf ally, suspended the U.S. military’s ability to use its bases and airspace to carry out the operation, sources say.

13)

IDF in new Virgin Mary statue scandal

The desecration in southern Lebanon follows earlier incidents in which Israeli troops were accused of damaging Christian sites

14)

This is grift, now many will register construction companies and get contracts, maybe headed by Corey bag man….

15)

16)

We accused the Democrats of this, me too, but we are doing same lawfare etc. shame on us! bad bad bad. Is Patel using FBI to go after people who question his drunkardness and ineptness?

17)

Three idiots in a row have been selected for Surgeon General and this Sapphire is as idiotic as the first two…go back and read her idiocy across COVID, that is, unless she deletes it first. She felt Trump was unfit, unhealthy, and reckless in his decisions etc. Dr Nicole Saphier, I think she is as clueless as Means. These clowns lead by RFK Jr. are making a mockery of the SG post and really it should be scrubbed entirely. Has no role anymore.

Dr Nicole Saphier, the third person nominated to be surgeon general by President Donald Trump, has been hurriedly deleting old social media posts critical of his administration, according to a report.

Saphier – a Fox News medical contributor, working radiologist, and author of books including Make America Healthy Again – was given the nod by Trump after the nominations of Dr Janette Nesheiwat and Dr Casey Means had to be withdrawn over a lack of congressional support.

However, CNN reports that, despite her MAGA leanings, the doctor posted a number of messages questioning the Trump administration’s policies on issues like autism and vaccines in 2025 and earlier this year.

‘The 44 year-old nominee also publicly questioned the president’s reassurances regarding his own wellbeing and fitness. When the president revealed he had undergone an MRI scan that month but declined to say what for, she posted: “Lots of people questioning POTUS MRI – I have questions too.”’

My suggestions to end the Iran war and some other contributors:

America first, long live POTUS Trump!

cruise missiles stockpiled for a potential war with China, according to congressional officials and internal Defense Department estimates obtained by the New York Times .​’ Congress and Senate members who are briefed said it can take years to replenish. ‘More than 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles have been fired, too, which is around 10 times the amount currently bought by the U.S. Military each year. Internal Pentagon estimates also suggested that around 1,100 JASSM-ER missiles, which cost around $1.1 million each, have been used. That has left just 1,500 of the projectiles in the military’s inventory. ​

“At current production rates, reconstituting what we have expended could take years,” Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said this week.​’

‘“The United States has many munitions with adequate inventories, but some critical ground-attack and missile-defense munitions were short before the war and are even shorter now,” Mark F. Cancian, a retired Marine Corps colonel and a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the Times. ​

Pentagon information obtained by the outlet also found that the war has led to depletions in essential weapon systems deployed to defend NATO’s eastern flank in the event of Russian aggression . The ability to launch offensive operations in the region has also been damaged due to the loss of attack and surveillance drones.​’

‘Operations in the Pacific have been reduced, too, with the USS Abraham Lincoln being moved from the South China Sea to the Middle East before the conflict began. A third aircraft carrier, the USS George HW Bush, has also been moved to the region.

Officials told the publication that Patriot missiles from the THAAD system in South Korea , which were deployed to curb the looming threat from North Korean missiles, are being moved away to support the war effort with Iran.’ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/iran-united-states-war-missiles-pentagon-b2964152.html





US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims

The conflict has already cost the United States more than $25 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

If USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here with Israel. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuk):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats

5)bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 to 15 years as a bargaining tool; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.