Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
10m

I ask a legitimate question and how come most not prosecuted?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Billy Jack's avatar
Billy Jack
just now

Ask youraelf why they also are the largest demographic of pornographers, and always have been. Why do they seek to defile Gentile children? They take particualar delight in white girls being involved in interracial porn, the more disgusting the better.

The Jewish holy scriptures tell them gentiles, or goyim, as they call us ( Beasts of the fields in yiddish) are put on Earth to serve them the same as beasts of the field, they are allowed to cheat a goyim in business, allowed to have sex with goyim children and allowed to even kill goyi with a lesser legal penalty.

A case ill never forgot was the killing of a teenager on Montgomery county Maryland, a Jewish teen nemed Mathew Sheinbien ( I hope I spelled right) murdered and dismebered a filipino kid who was his "friend," and Sheinbein's father helped him abscond justice and flee to Israel, where the Israeli government refused extradition to the US and put the teen on some phony joke of a court, as a minor, and sentenced him to some ridiculous light sentenece where he had weekends at home with his famiy etc. These people are NOT our friends nor on our side. PERIOD! The sooner we stop this pretense the better.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture