scheme disguised as money for the Pentagon…this is not about a budget, this is a money scheme to pay back people and enrich themselves…I am sure many of this NOT needed…this is putrid wastage and abuse of the tax payer….

many, many, many people in the orbit, the government today, and likely both sides, many in administration, many buddies of Whiskey Pete will likely if this gets approved devastatingly, go fast if not done already, and set up contract companies to get NO BID contracts and become million and billionaires…this is just pure grift…theft…plain and simple….cannot be defended….I am stunned POTUS Trump is silent on this….Obama, Bush they all were schemers but nothing like I am sorry to say, how it appears in Trump 2.0. Trump 1.0 I could defend many things, but this, this is pure grift and graft and I hope when others come into power, as much as I support Trump, that each dollar is rechecked and line by line and if people stole money, engaged in theft here, illicit, then jail them, if Republicans can find Democrats do and did, jail them too, if Democrats find Trump people like Hegseth did, jail him and them…this does not pass the smell test. and if it passes the house and senate bet your money that congresspersons and senators getting kickback enrichment money. sideways. this is how it goes people, in DC and they all into this sordid theft club. theft of the American people…more debt has been added under Trump than any POTUS. stunning to say. I don’t understand it and these are the issues we need to be debating. this is not right. this must be debated by the American people, let us see line by line what our billions going to fund and we need to know…

1)who dont have manufacture or procurement company today that will register one soon

2)who not in military contracting business suddenly into it

3)who know whiskey Pete or his family or buddies personally…whose child schools with whose child wink wink

4)what each dollar US $ is going towards in that budget, line by line.

5)we need to know how much of it will be NO BID, set up to enrich in a hidden way, or better yet, be stolen

6)who is the master top dog bag man e.g. a Corey Lewandowski type

things like that

the running joke now on capital hill is ‘come get you some free money, get in there and get some line added but you got to pay people off too, do not forget that’…this is a pure slush fund. a get rich scheme and they placed the right person as SECDEF to do it, a drunkard sexual deviant. who both Republican and Democrat government officials laugh at. Openly and in private. An embarrassment but I grant him this, he knows how to ‘get rich’ fast. Let us see if there are ANY checks and balances in the US anymore, in our government. Note the Democrats are in on this too. they making big money.