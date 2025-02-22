Chances are only the little guy will lose jobs and be let go via Musk et al., chances are all the ‘insiders’, the friends and families of the big guns in Trump 1.0 and Biden’s government will get to keep all the illicit COVID money they all got and billions, tens of billions they stole…got illicitly…they know who they are. It isn’t only the poor nickel bag weed guy, the common thief stealing for a food, who takes a thing or two, no, it is the man with the slick back gel hair and slick briefcase with Armani suit and pointy tip shoes, those you see at Mar-a-Lago type clubs…those types…the ‘connected ones, the ‘insiders’…a man with a briefcase and slick suit does and can do more damage than the petty thief. The one you golf with…but sssshhhhh, yikes, did Paul just say that?

So let us see Musk if this is for real or just show…chainsaw and all. Billions was stolen in COVID, tax-payer money, why not get that back or are they ‘hands-off’ because them are ‘connected’ peoples? That is how they got contracts in the first place….hhhmmm, ok, I understand.