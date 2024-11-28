I wish you were here! I truly do! On this Thanksgiving, this day we can't but so miss those we lost across the deadly fraud fake COVID lockdowns & Pfizer Moderna mRNA gene vaccine, all we lost in our
lives...the fraud of COVID hurt us badly...all they did to us, we lost good people...loved ones, and the mRNA vaccine delivered the knockout...we must not forget...I miss those I lost
I’m grateful for all freedom fighters, no one putting their heart and soul in to the effort more than you Dr Paul Alexander. God bless you Sir.
I feel the exact same way Dr. Alexander. As you’ve been so instrumental, so inspiring to continue to push for justice.
Justice first and foremost for all those unsuspecting, innocent victims these
“evil-monsters” murdered!
I use such a harsh word because, they knew what they were doing. This wasn’t an accident. This was premeditated murder!
Today we must first, remember those lost and second continue to fight for those injured and those who may become victims and to hard stop this madness of “Out of Control Evil!”
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family Dr. Thank you for everything!
May God Bless Those Who lost their loved ones, friends and family members.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
Especially Dr Alexander and his family and friends.
AJR