Did Albert Bourla of Pfizer go talk to POTUS Trump and RFK Jr. and fuck him again with the mRNA Malone et al. gene vaccine but now telling him it cures cancer? No the very vaccine that is causing an exponential rise in all forms of cancer, TURBO cancers, is the cure? But while picking meat from his teeth after the meal, did he Bourla, tell Trump about babies’ hearts that are exploding in the mother in the womb after she takes the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA shot?

Did these fuckers from Pfizer and Eli Lilly tell POTUS Trump about the dramatic and substantial and significant increase in miscarriages, birth defects, fetal cardiac arrhythmia, fetal cardiac malformations, fetal growth slowing, reduction in amniotic fluid and fetal cardiac arrest, in women, in the baby in the womb, in women who take the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Kariko Tureci Weissman et al. mRNA transfection vaccine? Did these fuckers brief the President in that dinner where they fattened themselves? That the Malone et al. vaccine is causing a significant inflammatory effect and that babies in the womb are succumbing to heart attacks before they are even born?

These sons of bitches, I do not know if I can find a tree tall enough, strong enough to hold them all, for the mass of them we need to hang after courts gets done with them and declare guilt of causing deaths…

Listen to Thorp here, the globe’s top expert and OBGYN…give this man a medal, something for his strength and bravery and the fight he has waged for the babies…

Link here:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)