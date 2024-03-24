So deal with children separately.

But remember what Reagan did in 1969 and it solidified your understanding of him, like him or not, don’t fuck around if you going to harm people, you may well end up dead…

‘The 1969 People's Park protest, also known as Bloody Thursday, took place at People's Park on May 15, 1969. The Berkeley Police Department and other officers clashed with protestors over the site of the park, using deadly force.’

Children today must be sent back at the Southern border, I say children are those up to 16 years old and that is pushing it. Children must be returned, not to stay on US soil but will not pay for the sins of adults, ever. It is as simple as this, there is no detention center, no ICE guards, nothing, just soldiers with 50 caliber weapons. Anyone, white, black, brown, Christian, Jews, Hindu, Muslim, any religion, any ethnicity, Middle Eastern, Chinese, European, however you call yourself, if you come onto US soil illegally at the Southern borders, you will be shot. Where you stand. What you are doing is a crime. And all of your brothers and sisters who came before you will soon be joining you back on home turf. They will be removed. Each one. Across last 30 years. We will find them.

You physically attacked our agents in uniform?

I would make my policy going forward crystal clear, and then carry it out.

If illegal, have no legal status, do not come to the border, do not march there, do not come up to the border, you are not welcomed, not invited and we are taking care of our veterans FIRST, our peoples, our Americans, our children, our elderly, and if you continue and attack any border agents, if you move forward, if you cross into US soil, I am warning you that on all of the land at the border, if you have no reason to be there, no legitimacy, then you will be shot.

If I or my people enter you nation illegally, you too have the right to shoot us.

Do not cross into US soil and you will not face the 50 caliber. You pushed me to this and so now it is done.

Do not come. And my borders will be closed for 10 years. Option for 10 more.

