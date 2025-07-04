Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5m

Did you interview him on this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
7m

No need for a wearable to improve health. Watch what you eat that simple. Just like we don't need CBDC, digital ID etc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture