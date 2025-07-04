it. And the idea of everyone’s body being hooked up to a data center somewhere is horrifying. This data should be private, and when it is shared with the device provider it must be subject to health privacy laws.”

RFK Jr. came out to clarify his remarks as they gained massive push back and he must be praised for this for his clarifications did well to explain his thinking. On this. I do not support this ‘wearables’ but at the same time, I am open to exploring any tool that can help improve health and well-being. On first blush this is ripe with abusive aspects and over-reach and avenues to do wrong and abuse the private information etc. but let us allow RFK Jr. to continue unpacking this.

I asked, “Aren’t you concerned about the health effects of a Bluetooth device affixed to your body 24/7?”

After all, during his presidential campaign, he spoke out about the health hazards of wireless radiation.

“Yes,” he replied. “Personally, I am concerned about it, but HHS [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] doesn’t have a policy. We are going to initiate research on the topic, though, so that Americans can make an informed decision about whether the risks of these devices outweigh the benefits.”

My prior stack:

Now CHD’s publication of RFK Jr.’s clarification:

‘RFK Jr. Clarifies Stance on Wearables

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent remark in a congressional hearing that he envisions “every American is wearing a wearable within four years” caused an uproar among his supporters and critics. This week, he clarified his position about technology being temporary and data being private.’

‘“What were you thinking?” I asked.

Kennedy admitted that he chose his words poorly.

“What I was trying to say is that I want this technology to be universally available as one of the ways people can get on top of their health,” he explained.

“Of course I don’t want to mandate it. And the idea of everyone’s body being hooked up to a data center somewhere is horrifying. This data should be private, and when it is shared with the device provider it must be subject to health privacy laws.”

Those answers are consistent with his long-standing positions. However, there are other issues involved besides privacy.

I asked, “Aren’t you concerned about the health effects of a Bluetooth device affixed to your body 24/7?”

After all, during his presidential campaign, he spoke out about the health hazards of wireless radiation.

“Yes,” he replied. “Personally, I am concerned about it, but HHS [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] doesn’t have a policy. We are going to initiate research on the topic, though, so that Americans can make an informed decision about whether the risks of these devices outweigh the benefits.”

A deeper issue is the basic direction of healthcare: do we continue down a technological path, or do we turn back toward nature? The MAHA community, comprising high-tech biohackers alongside back-to-the-land homesteaders, is far from unanimous on this issue.”

“Is this really the path?” I asked him. “Is the future of health one of increasing dependency on technology? Are we to accept a transhumanist future where flesh merges with machine?”

Kennedy was clear that he doesn’t agree with that vision either.

“Technology has its place,” he said, “but for most people it should be a temporary aid to help us recover good eating habits. The blood glucose monitors help people see in real time the impact of their dietary choices. But once they learn the ropes, most people shouldn’t have to wear them long-term.”

He continued, “Everyone is making this more complicated than it has to be. The basics of health are simple: wholesome, natural food, and the right amount of exercise. Wearables can help people make good choices, but they can’t make the choices for them. That’s up to each one of us.”

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.