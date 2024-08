We return it and poor Nungaray, had she known, she would have stabbed these feral Latino beasts in the throat and neck too, the Middle Eastern and North African animals, and maybe she would have lived…this is what we do now, teach our girls that the beasts Harris and Obama let in at the Southern Border, with Mayorkas, that they WILL kill them, will rape them, will set off terror attacks like Bataclan France 2015, that they now must use their 2nd amendment rights if life imminently threatened, to shoot to kill and stab them, the illegal animals in throats and necks…we become the animal like this one in Germany!

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)