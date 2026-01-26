agents train for online videos that promote killing Federal ICE agents? This is the type of behavior that these agents have to cope with. These are actual cannibals “protesting” on the streets of Minneapolis. Authorities forced the perpetrator to cough up the remains of the finger, but it appears to be too damaged to be reattached.

BTW- this is all being planned and coordinated from the top levels of NGOs run by democrat party leaders and Soros.



City and state officials in MN, rather than cooperating with Federal officials to help find ILLEGAL aliens, are working to cause riots and mayhem. They are encouraging violence and mob action.”

Does this demand that ICE agents shoot people or react punitively? I do not know what I would do if I were them, but they are under attack and maybe some think their lives are in imminent danger and the truth is what matters is YOUR own perception of your threat risk. So many issues at play here. Not the quarter back morons like you and me, talking and we are not IN THE MIX…so we must step back too.

I am with ICE first, with law enforcement, but not with anyone who takes life, I do not stand for that especially BLINDLY, and needlessly. I want everything examined to figure out if justified or if there was malice. always.

What is your opinion of what Dr. Brinkley Jr. shared here?

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.